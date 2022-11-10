Food Stamps: Georgia Grocery Chain Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market Now Accepts SNAP

On Oct. 27, Georgia’s Department of Human Services announced that the popular Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market would be the latest retailer to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, SNAP recipients can now use their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to purchase eligible products in-store at Nam Dae Mun’s physical locations and on its website.

“We are pleased to add Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market to our list of SNAP retailers, so the company may provide SNAP households with more access to quality produce and expansive selection,” said Melody DeBussey, Human Services deputy commissioner for Family Independence, in a statement.

“As we continue to cultivate partnerships across the state, this will provide critical in meeting the diverse needs of our customers in the metro Atlanta area,” DeBussey added.

Since its first market opened in in Duluth, GA in 2002, the grocery chain Nam Dae Mun — Korean for “Great Southern Gate” — has expanded to seven other locations (East and West Smyrna, Morrow, Stone Mountain, Lilburn, Lawrenceville and Norcross) and has established two distribution centers in Lawrenceville and Norcross.

Georgia discontinued emergency allotments for SNAP households (pandemic-SNAP, or P-SNAP, benefits) at the end of May 2022. Regular SNAP payments returned to normal on June 1st and recipients continue to get benefits in their EBT accounts based on the last two digits of the head of household’s client ID number (i.e., 00-09 on the 5th day of the month, 10-19 on the 7th day…90-99 on the 23rd day).

Georgia residents can use their EBT cards at many major retail grocery outlets and online. Recipients of SNAP can use benefits to purchase the following food items:

Fruits and vegetables

Meat, poultry and fish

Dairy products

Breads and cereals

Snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages

Seeds and plants, which produce food for the household to eat

Alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, cleaning supplies, paper products, cosmetics vitamins, medicines, supplements, live animals and pet foods are among the items you can’t buy with SNAP benefits. Because it does not participate in participate in SNAP’s Restaurant Meals Program, Georgians can not use their EBT card to purchase prepared, point-of-sale hot meals.

Previously known as food stamps, the federal aid initiative known since 2008 as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides food purchase funding to low- and no-income households. A household may be one person living alone, a family or several unrelated individuals cohabitating who routinely purchase and prepare meals together.

