Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

Food Stamps: Latest USDA Report Indicates ‘Absolutely More Work To be Done’ in US Food Insecurity Fight — Where SNAP Is Succeeding and Failing

3 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
Father and Baby Boy Son shopping at a supermarket stock photo
Juanmonino / iStock.com

SNAP, formerly called food stamps, makes it easier for low-income households to afford nutritious food without sacrificing other basic needs.

While there’s been a lot of good to come out of the program, a new report released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture revealed that millions more Americans didn’t have enough to eat in 2022 compared to 2021 — the largest increase in food insecurity and hunger nationwide in more than a decade.

The data was taken from a nationally representative survey sponsored and analyzed by the department’s Economic Research Service. Experts said that the survey revealed how inflation and the expiration of pandemic-era food assistance programs made it more difficult for Americans to meet their basic needs, USA Today reported.

In 2022, 44.2 million people lived in households that didn’t have enough resources to feed every family member throughout the year, according to the USDA‘s latest report. Among all households, 12.8% were food insecure in 2022, up from 10.2% in 2021, and more than 17% of households with children were food insecure at some point in 2022.

Make Your Money Work for You

USA Today noted that food insecurity fluctuates based on household income or whether a family is considered eligible for food stamp benefits. People in food insecure households also eat lower-quality diets with less variety. In some cases, food insecurity leads to adults and children eating smaller meals or skipping meals entirely. 

“Today’s report shows there’s absolutely more work to be done,” Nell Menefee-Libey, public policy manager for the National WIC Association, told USA Today. “Even for families who are participating in SNAP, in WIC, in school meals programs – not all of them are getting all of the help that they need to ensure that these kids and families have healthy food available to them at all times.”

Christopher Bosso, professor of public policy and politics in the School of Public Policy and Urban Affairs at Northeastern University, wrote in an article published on CounterPunch that while SNAP could be better and is the subject of endless political debates over rules and benefits structure, the program also works. 

SNAP benefits are available by swiping EBT cards at the register, which Bosso says allows recipients to shop at their favorite markets and use their benefits discreetly. There are some restrictions, but SNAP recipients have the same ability to choose what they put in their basket. 

Make Your Money Work for You

Without it, Bosso wrote that tens of millions of Americans would be far worse off, and SNAP ensures that all Americans get a better chance at a healthy diet without sacrificing autonomy and pride.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Food Stamps: Could Proposal for Outside Contractors Be Key To Improving SNAP Backlogs Across the US?

Saving Money

Food Stamps: Could Proposal for Outside Contractors Be Key To Improving SNAP Backlogs Across the US?

October 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

New Grocery Store Scams: Watch Out for These Money Traps at the Checkout Line

Shopping

New Grocery Store Scams: Watch Out for These Money Traps at the Checkout Line

October 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford These Grocery Staples

Saving Money

In Less Than a Decade, You Won't Be Able To Afford These Grocery Staples

October 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The 9 Most Reliable Luxury Cars for Less Than $100,000

Saving Money

The 9 Most Reliable Luxury Cars for Less Than $100,000

October 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Never Put These 11 Bills On Autopay

Saving Money

Never Put These 11 Bills On Autopay

October 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

11 Things You Must Do When Selling Your Car To Get the Most Cash

Saving Money

11 Things You Must Do When Selling Your Car To Get the Most Cash

October 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Much It Costs To Sail Aboard These 10 One-of-a-Kind Cruises for Seniors

Uncategorized

How Much It Costs To Sail Aboard These 10 One-of-a-Kind Cruises for Seniors

October 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Which Generation Is Most Likely To Spend $1,000+ on Their Monthly Car Payment?

Saving Money

Which Generation Is Most Likely To Spend $1,000+ on Their Monthly Car Payment?

October 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Furniture Items Worth Paying More For

Shopping

5 Furniture Items Worth Paying More For

October 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m an Instacart Shopper: Here Are 9 Things You Should Never Buy on Instacart

Saving Money

I'm an Instacart Shopper: Here Are 9 Things You Should Never Buy on Instacart

October 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Employers Expect Healthcare Costs To Spike in 2024 — What Does It Mean for You?

Saving Money

Employers Expect Healthcare Costs To Spike in 2024 -- What Does It Mean for You?

October 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Rachel Cruze: What Is a Sinking Fund and How Does It Work?

Saving Money

Rachel Cruze: What Is a Sinking Fund and How Does It Work?

October 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Amazon Brand Products Worth Buying

Shopping

10 Amazon Brand Products Worth Buying

October 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Costco’s Irresistible Deal: The Ultimate 157-Piece Kitchen Set That’s Worth Every Penny

Shopping

Costco's Irresistible Deal: The Ultimate 157-Piece Kitchen Set That's Worth Every Penny

October 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

48 Target-Owned Brands You Won’t Find at Costco or Walmart

Shopping

48 Target-Owned Brands You Won't Find at Costco or Walmart

October 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Don’t Buy a Used Car This Time of Year

Saving Money

Don't Buy a Used Car This Time of Year

October 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!