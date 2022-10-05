Advertiser Disclosure
What is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?

By Vance Cariaga

SNAP and EBT Accepted here sign. SNAP and Food Stamps provide nutrition benefits to supplement the budgets of disadvantaged families. stock photo
jetcityimage / iStock.com

To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of income you bring in. The program sets restrictions on both net and gross monthly income, broken down into household size.

To meet net monthly income eligibility standards, your income must be no more than equal to the U.S. poverty level. For gross monthly income eligibility standards, your income must be no more than 130% of the poverty level. The highest income levels for fiscal year 2023 went into effect on Oct. 1, 2022.

SNAP is a federal program that provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. Although it is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the program is administered at the state level. Recipients are now issued Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards to pay for food rather than physical food stamps.

In an August memorandum, the USDA said that maximum SNAP allotments will increase for the 48 states and the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Alaska. For a family of four receiving a maximum allotment in the 48 states and D.C., benefits will be $939. Maximum allotments for a family of four will increase to a range of $1,172 to $1,819 in Alaska; to $1,794 in Hawaii; to $1,385 in Guam; and to $1,208 in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The minimum benefit for the 48 states and D.C. will increase to $23 and will also increase in Alaska, Guam, Hawaii and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Here’s a look at the net monthly income standards for fiscal year 2023, which show the maximum monthly income to qualify for SNAP:

Household Size48 Contiguous States, DC, Guam, Virgin
Islands		AlaskaHawaii
1$1,133$1,416$1,303
2$1,526$1,908$1,755
3$1,920$2,400$2,208
4$2,313$2,891$2,660
5$2,706$3,383$3,113
6$3,100$3,875$3,565
7$3,493$4,366$4,018
8$3,886$4,858$4,470
Each additional member$394$492$453

Here’s a look at the gross monthly income standards for fiscal year 2023, which show the maximum monthly income to qualify for SNAP:

Household Size 48 Contiguous States, DC, Guam, Virgin
Islands 		AlaskaHawaii
1$1,473$1,841$1,694
2$1,984$2,480$2,282
3$2,495$3,119$2,870
4$3,007$3,759$3,458
5$3,518$4,398$4,047
6$4,029$5,037$4,635
7$4,541$5,676$5,223
8$5,052$6,315$5,811
Each additional member$512$640$589

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist.
