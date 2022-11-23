Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

Food Stamps: Massachusetts’ Benefits Schedule for December 2022 and How To Get SNAP EBT Discounts

Josephine Nesbit

By Josephine Nesbit

Mother and daughter with shopping cart in market stock photo
Beau Lark / iStock.com

SNAP is run by the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) in Massachusetts, helping low-income households expand their food budget by sending out monthly benefits through the Massachusetts EBT card. Like most states, Massachusetts keeps a set monthly schedule for when SNAP recipients get their benefits, including December.

See: Massachusetts’ Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program Now Open — Who Qualifies?
Find: 3 Million Massachusetts Residents To Receive Tax Refund Starting in November

Massachusetts EBT cards can be swiped at card reader terminals at authorized locations with the Quest logo, which can be found on the door or window of the store. If a store with the Quest logo doesn’t have a working EBT machine, the store clerk can write a voucher for SNAP purchases, and then call the agency to see if you have enough benefits to buy the food. After that, you must sign and keep the voucher to subtract the amount from your balance. Keep in mind that it might take a few days for any changes to appear on your SNAP account.

Bonus Offer: Open a new Citi Priority Account by 1/9/23 and earn up to a $2,000 cash bonus after completing required activities.

You can use the EBT card to purchase the following food items:

  • Fruits and vegetables
  • Meat, poultry and fish
  • Dairy products
  • Breads and cereals
  • Snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages
  • Seeds and plants, which produce food for the household to eat.

Among the items you can’t buy with SNAP benefits are alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins, medicines, supplements, live animals, pet foods, cleaning supplies, paper products and cosmetics. In Massachusetts, you also can’t use SNAP to purchase food that is served hot at the point of sale.

Make Your Money Work for You

How To Score EBT Discounts

Massachusetts also offers a wide range of benefits and services to SNAP customers, including the following:

  • Amazon Prime: Massachusetts SNAP recipients can sign up for an Amazon Prime EBT Discount for $6.99 per month, which is about half the regular cost of a subscription.
  • Farmers’ markets: Either $40, $60 or $80 a month is put back on your EBT card when you use SNAP to buy local produce via the Healthy Incentives Program (HIP).
  • Museums/zoos/aquariums: The Museums for All initiative in Massachusetts gives EBT cardholders free or discounted admission to hundreds of museums, aquariums and zoos nationwide. The Commonwealth also offers additional discounts at museums and cultural institutions through the EBT Card to Culture Program, which also accepts P-EBT cards through 2022.
  • Utility bills: National Grid’s Low Income Discount Rate is available to Massachusetts SNAP recipients.

Bonus Offer: Find a Checking Account that Fits Your Lifestyle. $100 Bonus Offer for New Checking Account Customers.

You can instantly check your eligibility for SNAP benefits in Massachusetts by filling out the online screener. After that, you can apply in numerous ways, including filling out the online application through DTA Connect, applying over the phone at 877- 382-2363, or sending your application to your local DTA office by fax, mail or in person.

Explore: SNAP Benefits Slow Memory Decline in Senior Recipients
Learn: Big Y Now Accepts Your SNAP EBT Benefits for Grocery Orders

Make Your Money Work for You

Here is the Massachusetts SNAP deposit schedule for December 2022:

SSN ends in:Benefits available:
0Dec. 1st
1Dec. 2nd
2Dec. 4th
3Dec. 5th
4Dec. 7th
5Dec. 8th
6Dec. 10th
7Dec. 11th
8Dec. 13th
9Dec. 14th
Source: Providers

SNAP recipients will also receive another big payment in December which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for 2023. The COLA for 2023 will run through Sept. 30, 2023, which will help SNAP recipients deal with rising food costs.

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

Make Your Money Work for You

About the Author

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.
Learn More

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS