Saving Money / Savings Advice

SNAP Benefits: How to Use Your EBT Card to Get Discounts on Museum Tickets

Josephine Nesbit

By Josephine Nesbit

Chicago, IL, USA - August 15, 2015: Chicago's Field Museum of Natural History, shown on August 15, 2015, has a collection of over 24 million specimens, and hosts over 2 million visitors a year.
smontgom65 / Getty Images

Those receiving SNAP benefits can get free or reduced admission to more than 850 museums throughout the U.S. through the Museums for All program. SNAP recipients just need to provide their SNAP EBT card. Admission is $3 or less for up to four people per EBT card.

Museums for All is a national program and is open to participation by any type of museum. The reduced rate is available during normal operating hours, every day with a year-round open door policy. The program launched in 2014/2015 and has served more than 4 million visitors nationwide. Museums for All is an initiative of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) currently administered by the Association of Children’s Museums.

A third-party evaluation was conducted in 2018 to assess the impact of Museums for All at participating locations. Museums reported a more than 25% increase in attendance, development revenue and program/membership subscription. Twenty percent of respondents reported unexpected positive benefits and 20% reported shifts in visitor demographics and relationships.

Visitors don’t need to register for anything. Simply go to a participating museum in any state and show your EBT card and a photo ID to receive the Museums for All discounted rate. You can go back as many times as you wish for the same rate. Any admission costs cannot be paid with your EBT card.

Although each SNAP EBT card allows up to four visitors at the Museums for All rate, some locations may allow more than four to enter. Also, many locations will accept WIC or some other form of identification; however, they are not required to do so. Make sure to check each museum’s policies before visiting.

Visit museums4all.org to find a participating museum near you.

About the Author

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

