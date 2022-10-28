Food Stamps Schedule: New York Benefits for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts

SNAP provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income working people, senior citizens and the disabled. In New York, SNAP benefits are deposited every month statewide, which applies to November 2022.

New York’s SNAP is administered by two different agencies: the Department of Social Services Human Resources Administration is in charge of SNAP benefits in New York City and the New York Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance in the rest of the state. Because there are two different agencies in charge of SNAP benefits, New York has two SNAP schedules. Your specific SNAP schedule depends on where you live.

Benefits are paid out monthly to SNAP accounts linked to EBT cards, which can be used to purchase most food items at grocery stores, some retail locations and farmers’ markets. You can also shop for fresh produce and groceries online at participating stores.

To check your eligibility for SNAP outside of NYC, you must apply for benefits. You can apply for New York SNAP through myBenefits.ny.gov or print and mail or fax the SNAP application to your local department of social services. If you live in New York City, you can apply through the online portal ACCESS HRA. You can also pick up an application at your nearest SNAP center or call the NYC Infoline at 718-557-1399 to have an application mailed to you.

There are additional ways to save money using your New York EBT card. Here are discounts or free services available to SNAP recipients to use:

Amazon Prime: New York SNAP recipients can sign up for an Amazon Prime EBT Discount for $6.99 per month, which is 50% off the regular price.

New York SNAP recipients can sign up for an Amazon Prime EBT Discount for $6.99 per month, which is 50% off the regular price. Computers/internet/cell phones: The Lifeline federal program provides up to $9.25 off your mobile phone bill or home broadband internet service. Call your cell phone or internet provider to see if they offer this discount. The Affordable Connectivity Program also offers SNAP recipients and other qualifying customers unlimited data, texts and minutes, 10GB of mobile hotspot data and a free Android phone.

The Lifeline federal program provides up to $9.25 off your mobile phone bill or home broadband internet service. Call your cell phone or internet provider to see if they offer this discount. The Affordable Connectivity Program also offers SNAP recipients and other qualifying customers unlimited data, texts and minutes, 10GB of mobile hotspot data and a free Android phone. Museums/zoos/aquariums: The nationwide Museums for All initiative gives EBT cardholders free or discounted admission to hundreds of museums, aquariums and zoos across New York (as well as nationwide).

For more information, look online for discounts or free services available to SNAP recipients in New York.

The recent cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) also increased SNAP EBT benefits by 12.5% beginning Oct. 1. This increase is intended to help this year’s soaring inflation rate, which is at its highest level in more than four decades.

Outside of NYC, benefits are sent out over the first 9 days of every month based on the last digit of your case number.

Here is the November 2022 payment schedule for New York State, excluding the five boroughs of New York City:

Case number ending in: Deposit date: 0 or 1 Nov. 1st 2 Nov. 2nd 3 Nov. 3rd 4 Nov. 4th 5 Nov. 5th 6 Nov. 6th 7 Nov. 7th 8 Nov. 8th 9 Nov. 9th

In NYC, benefits are sent out during the first two weeks of each month, excluding Sundays and holidays. The actual dates change from one month to the next, but the city’s SNAP agency publishes a six-month schedule showing the exact dates for each month. You can check your current schedule by phone at (888) 328-6399. You will need to provide your 19-digit card number.

Here is the November 2022 SNAP schedule for NYC:

Toe number: Payment date: 0 Nov. 1st 1 Nov. 2nd 2 Nov. 3rd 3 Nov. 4th 4 Nov. 7th 5 Nov. 9th 6 Nov. 10th 7 Nov. 12th 8 Nov. 14th 9 Nov. 15th

