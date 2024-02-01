Food Stamps: 6 Surprising Discounts Your SNAP EBT Card Covers in 2024

Petar Chernaev / iStock.com

SNAP, previously called food stamps, makes it easier for low-income households to afford nutritious food. But in addition to the SNAP funds you receive each month, your EBT card can get you other types of discounts.

Nearly 38 million people live below the poverty line, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and federal assistance programs like SNAP can help people reduce their grocery bills and get other discounts such as reduced internet, free admission to museums, extra cash to spend on fresh produce at farmers’ markets and much more.

If you’re trying to get the most out of SNAP, here are several discounts you may qualify for by simply having an EBT card.

Instacart+ Membership

If you placed an EBT order on Instacart within the past six months, you’re eligible for a one-year discount of Instacart+ at $4.99 per month. Membership gives unlimited free deliveries on all orders of $35 or more, plus reduced service fees. This program is part of the company’s Instacart Health initiative, designed to promote healthier food and living, as previously reported by GOBankingRates.

Internet

The median price for internet in the U.S. is about $75 per month, according to Consumer Reports. However, the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is a federal program that gives low-income families a $30 monthly discount on their internet bill.

Take advantage of this program as soon as you can, as the Federal Communications Commission plans to end ACP this spring unless Congress provides additional funding. No new ACP enrollments will be accepted after Feb. 7, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Museum, Aquarium and Zoo Admission

Through Museums for All, anyone receiving SNAP benefits can get free or reduced admission to over 1,200 museums, aquariums and zoos throughout the U.S. All you have to do is show your EBT card and a photo ID. This discount is available during normal operating hours to up to four individuals per EBT card.

Farmers’ Markets

Many farmers’ markets offer incentives through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition service to make food more affordable, such as providing matching dollars in paper tokens or paper coupons to SNAP customers to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables.

Amazon Prime Membership

SNAP recipients can use their EBT card to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership for half the price at just $6.99 per month. All you have to do is upload a photo of your EBT card or eligibility letter and enter a payment method after your 30-day free trial ends.

Bike Share and Transit Passes

In many cities, EBT cardholders can qualify for discounts on bike share subscriptions and transit passes, mRelief reported. For example, Citi Bike offers SNAP recipients in New York City unlimited 45-minute rides on bikes and reduced e-bike rates with a $5 monthly membership.

