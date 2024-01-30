Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

Food Stamps: When Do You Need To Recertify for SNAP Benefits in Florida?

2 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
SNAP and EBT Accepted here sign. SNAP and Food Stamps provide nutrition benefits to supplement the budgets of disadvantaged families. stock photo
jetcityimage / iStock.com

When you receive food stamps, your benefits don’t last forever. To continue receiving SNAP benefits, recipients must complete the recertification process before the certification period ends. For most households in Florida, this period is six months.

Per federal guidelines, no household may participate in SNAP beyond the expiration of the certification period assigned without determining eligibility for a new period. Each state has its own requirements for recertification and procedures for notifying households of expiration dates. States must also provide application forms, schedule interviews and recertify eligible households before the expiration of the certification period.

In Florida, SNAP households must apply for recertification and go through the state’s interview and verification requirements.

This period is six months for most Florida households, according to the Florida Department of Children and Families, but there are different rules depending on your household. The first month of eligibility is considered the first month of the certification period.

There’s a 24-month certification period with an interim contract due by the end of 12 months for households that contain only elderly or disabled individuals with no earned income. For able-bodied adults without dependents (ABAWDs) or potential ABAWDs, there’s a four-month certification period.

You can also confirm the length of your certification period with your caseworker or on the notice you receive that says you must recertify to continue receiving benefits.

Make Your Money Work for You

Florida will send you a letter two months before the renewal date of your coverage, Newsd reported. If you have a MyACCESS account, a reminder will be sent via email.

After receiving the notice, you have several ways to recertify your Florida SNAP benefits:

  • Online: Sign in to your Florida MyACCESS account and follow the steps for recertification.
  • By mail: Complete the paperwork that came with the notice and send it to local SNAP office.
  • In-person or over the phone: Visit or call your local office and complete the paperwork with your caseworker.

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More On How To Save Money

Best Ways To Save Your Money

Related Content

The Cost of Groceries In America’s 15 Biggest Cities

Saving Money

The Cost of Groceries In America's 15 Biggest Cities

January 29, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

12 Things Every First-Time Costco Shopper Should Buy

Shopping

12 Things Every First-Time Costco Shopper Should Buy

January 29, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

6 Cars You Should Never Buy Used

Saving Money

6 Cars You Should Never Buy Used

January 30, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Ramit Sethi: 3 Ways To Save $1,000 a Year on Your Bills

Saving Money

Ramit Sethi: 3 Ways To Save $1,000 a Year on Your Bills

January 29, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Rachel Cruze: 8 Easy Ways To Increase Your Savings

Savings Advice

Rachel Cruze: 8 Easy Ways To Increase Your Savings

January 29, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

10 Best Cheap Gym Memberships for 2024: Break a Sweat but Not Your Budget

Saving Money

10 Best Cheap Gym Memberships for 2024: Break a Sweat but Not Your Budget

January 29, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

10 Expenses Most Likely To Drain Your Checking Account Each Month

Saving Money

10 Expenses Most Likely To Drain Your Checking Account Each Month

January 29, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

6 Groceries Frugal People Buy in Winter

Saving Money

6 Groceries Frugal People Buy in Winter

January 29, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: 10 Genius Things To Do With Your Money

Savings Advice

Dave Ramsey: 10 Genius Things To Do With Your Money

January 29, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Never Walk Into a Car Dealership Without Knowing These 5 Things First

Uncategorized

Never Walk Into a Car Dealership Without Knowing These 5 Things First

January 29, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Why Buy Now, Pay Later Is Never A Good Idea

Shopping

Why Buy Now, Pay Later Is Never A Good Idea

January 29, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

5 Things Frugal People Wait To Buy

Savings Advice

5 Things Frugal People Wait To Buy

January 29, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

2024’s Most Anticipated Electric Vehicles: How Little They Cost Will Shock You

Saving Money

2024's Most Anticipated Electric Vehicles: How Little They Cost Will Shock You

January 29, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

The Best Cheap Winter Beach Escape from 10 Major US Cities

Travel

The Best Cheap Winter Beach Escape from 10 Major US Cities

January 29, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

5 Cruise Discounts and Deals You Can Get When You Book in January

Travel

5 Cruise Discounts and Deals You Can Get When You Book in January

January 29, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Where Are the Cheapest US Travel Destinations in February 2024?

Travel

Where Are the Cheapest US Travel Destinations in February 2024?

January 29, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!