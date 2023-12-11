Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

Food Stamps: Why Some States Are Advocating for a $100 Minimum SNAP Benefit

2 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
Indianapolis - Circa March 2019: SNAP and EBT Accepted here sign IV.
jetcityimage / Getty Images

New York lawmakers have introduced new legislation to increase the SNAP minimum amount to $100 per household. The current minimum benefit for eligible households with one or two members is $23 in fiscal year 2024 for the 48 contiguous states and the District of Columbia.

On Dec. 7, Sen. Rachel May announced the new bill to increase the minimum to $100 per household in New York. If households qualify for the minimum based on federal guidelines, the state will supplement the benefit to reach the $100 minimum, CNYCentral reported.

Dozens of state lawmakers signed a letter encouraging Gov. Kathy Hochul to support a SNAP increase. CNYCentral noted that Central New York families benefited from emergency SNAP assistance during the pandemic, and households lost an average of $151 per month when benefits lapsed earlier this year.

A minimum monthly benefit would help prevent greater food security in New York, especially in Central New York, which has the highest percentage of SNAP participation in the country, according to CNYCentral.

This is a vital program that much of our population depends upon, and we must strengthen it,” said May. “I urge Governor Hochul and my colleagues to support raising the SNAP minimum benefit in the upcoming budget season, which will greatly reduce the food insecurity found in too many of our communities.”

New Jersey was the first state to guarantee a SNAP minimum benefit. Earlier this year, Public Square Amplified reported that Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation that increased the state’s minimum benefit to $95 to help with the rising cost of groceries.

Make Your Money Work for You

State legislators in West Virginia and California have also introduced bills that would increase the monthly SNAP benefit for some households. 

According to Axios, one bill in West Virginia calls for an increase in monthly SNAP benefits to “at least equal” federal emergency allotments for pregnant people and households with children. Sen. Caroline Menjivar (D-Calif.) also introduced a bill to raise the state’s minimum monthly SNAP payment to $50 by Jan. 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

Saving Money Ideas

12 Tips To Build Your Savings
Clever Ways To Save Money
How To Save Money Fast
Frugal Living Tips To Help You Save Money
Money-Saving Challenges To Try
Save $100 Extra a Week With These Tips

Related Content

Walmart: Best Sale Items for December 2023

Shopping

Walmart: Best Sale Items for December 2023

December 09, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Stocking Stuffers Under $5 at Dollar Tree

Saving Money

10 Stocking Stuffers Under $5 at Dollar Tree

December 08, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Advisor: Here Are 3 Common Holiday Money Mistakes and How To Avoid Them

Saving Money

I'm a Financial Advisor: Here Are 3 Common Holiday Money Mistakes and How To Avoid Them

December 08, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

The Safety of AI-Driven Financial Advice

Savings Advice

The Safety of AI-Driven Financial Advice

December 11, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Stressed About Holiday Spending? 4 Ways To Control Your Credit Card Debt

Saving Money

Stressed About Holiday Spending? 4 Ways To Control Your Credit Card Debt

December 08, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Car Theft Study: 15 Models That Attract Thieves the Most

Saving Money

Car Theft Study: 15 Models That Attract Thieves the Most

December 11, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Even After Black Friday, These 7 Costco Electronics Are Still Great Holiday Deals

Saving Money

Even After Black Friday, These 7 Costco Electronics Are Still Great Holiday Deals

December 11, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Expert: Here’s How You Can Save $10K or More in the Next Year

Savings Advice

I'm a Financial Expert: Here's How You Can Save $10K or More in the Next Year

December 08, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: Avoid Making Everyone Else Rich — 3 Expenses To Cut

Savings Advice

Dave Ramsey: Avoid Making Everyone Else Rich -- 3 Expenses To Cut

December 11, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

5 Best Holiday Deals at Kohl’s

Shopping

5 Best Holiday Deals at Kohl's

December 08, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Target: Best Sale Items December 2023

Saving Money

Target: Best Sale Items December 2023

December 09, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

12 Expensive-Looking Gifts from Dollar Tree

Saving Money

12 Expensive-Looking Gifts from Dollar Tree

December 08, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: ‘100% of Us Have a Spending Issue’ — What You Should Do To Get Ahead

Savings Advice

Dave Ramsey: '100% of Us Have a Spending Issue' -- What You Should Do To Get Ahead

December 08, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Transitioning From an Annual Salary to Hourly Pay: A Financial Survival Guide

Saving Money

Transitioning From an Annual Salary to Hourly Pay: A Financial Survival Guide

December 09, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Amazon Holiday Shopping: 10 Items for Less Than $25 That Are Worth Buying

Saving Money

Amazon Holiday Shopping: 10 Items for Less Than $25 That Are Worth Buying

December 08, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Expert: These 10 Holiday Gifts Are Not Worth the Money

Saving Money

I'm a Financial Expert: These 10 Holiday Gifts Are Not Worth the Money

December 08, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!