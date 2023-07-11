Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

Food Stamps: Will Job Shortage Affect Your Ability To Qualify for SNAP Benefits?

3 min Read
By Dawn Allcot
Completing a job application form with focus on heading.
BrianAJackson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

See Our Best Picks

Work requirements for certain individuals to continue to receive benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly called food stamps, resumed on July 1. The requirements had been waived during the pandemic as a national emergency measure.

Now, in most states, most able-bodied adults without children younger than six must work 80 hours or more per month (20 hours per week) to continue to receive SNAP benefits. In some cases, individuals may volunteer or participate in vocational training to meet the requirements through SNAP Employment & Training services.

However, SNAP recipients in some rural regions face challenges finding work. In a 2022 survey of 25,000 adults, 28% said they could not find a job that was a good fit “in terms of geography, wages, or hours of employment,” reported North Carolina Health News.

The federal government has designated some rural regions as Labor Surplus Areas, or LSAs, which means there are not enough jobs available for people who are able to work in the region. To qualify, the area must have an unemployment rate 20% higher than the national average for two years. People who live in LSAs may have work requirements for SNAP benefits waived.

Make Your Money Work for You

However, some states, like Mississippi, prohibit work requirement waivers based on job availability. In all cases, a state’s governor must apply for the waiver in order for residents to be eligible.

Even regions that don’t meet LSA requirements may not have enough jobs available. Although the national unemployment rate dropped to 3.6% in June, many rural areas lack job opportunities. And workers who would be willing to work from home for a company in a larger city may lack sufficient internet access to do so.

If you live in an area where it’s hard to find work and you’ve struggled to find a job, reach out to your state’s SNAP administrative office to determine if your state has any work requirement waivers in place. If not, you may be able to qualify for a waiver if you have a disability or a child age five or younger, or you care for an incapacitated individual.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You

Related Content

10 Best Cheap Gym Memberships

Saving Money

10 Best Cheap Gym Memberships

July 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Much Does a Costco Membership Really Save You?

Shopping

How Much Does a Costco Membership Really Save You?

July 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Setting Up Utilities for the First Time? Here’s How To Calculate the Cost

Saving Money

Setting Up Utilities for the First Time? Here's How To Calculate the Cost

July 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Viral Products You Will Regret Buying This Summer

Shopping

7 Viral Products You Will Regret Buying This Summer

July 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How To Find the Best Clothing Deals Using ChatGPT

Shopping

How To Find the Best Clothing Deals Using ChatGPT

July 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Lidl Brand Products Worth Buying

Shopping

10 Lidl Brand Products Worth Buying

July 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Why Purchasing a Car Is Not Like the Good Old Days

Saving Money

Why Purchasing a Car Is Not Like the Good Old Days

July 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Affordable Ways To Upgrade Your Pantry

Saving Money

7 Affordable Ways To Upgrade Your Pantry

July 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Can You Spot Valuables in a Thrift Store?

Shopping

How Can You Spot Valuables in a Thrift Store?

July 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Expensive Vacation Costs Travelers Always Regret

Travel

6 Expensive Vacation Costs Travelers Always Regret

July 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Ways To Save Money on Groceries Thanks to Your Credit Card

Saving Money

7 Ways To Save Money on Groceries Thanks to Your Credit Card

July 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Stop Buying These 17 Things and Make Them Yourself

Saving Money

Stop Buying These 17 Things and Make Them Yourself

July 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

These 2-Year-Old Cars Will Last You Another Decade

Saving Money

These 2-Year-Old Cars Will Last You Another Decade

July 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

These 5 Cities Are About To Get a Costco

Shopping

These 5 Cities Are About To Get a Costco

July 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Food Stamps: 3 States Offering Up to $60 Per Month to SNAP Recipients Who Eat Healthier

Saving Money

Food Stamps: 3 States Offering Up to $60 Per Month to SNAP Recipients Who Eat Healthier

July 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

15 Ways Smart People Save Money When Buying Groceries

Saving Money

15 Ways Smart People Save Money When Buying Groceries

July 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!