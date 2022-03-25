Do Fred Meyer Grocery Stores Accept SNAP EBT?

As with most grocery store chains, Fred Meyer lets customers use their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) EBT cards to buy eligible food items.

Fred Meyer, owned by Kroger, mainly operates in the Northwest. Customers who qualify for SNAP benefits can use their Electronic Benefits Transfer cards to purchase food both in-store and for curbside pickup, according to the company’s website.

SNAP is a federal program for families who need financial assistance to buy food. Eligible consumers used to pay with food stamps but today use reloadable EBT debit cards.

Although SNAP is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the program itself is managed at the state level. Different states have different rules, so check the appropriate agency in your state to learn how the program works, and when your EBT card is reloaded.

Fred Meyer customers who want to purchase items for pickup can place their orders online using the company’s website or mobile app. Simply choose “EBT at pickup” as the payment option. Once you arrive at the pickup location, you’ll swipe your EBT card to complete your order. Pickup is free on orders of $35 or more, the company said.

According to the USDA, you can use your EBT card to buy most food products, including the following:

Fruits and vegetables

Meat, poultry and fish

Dairy products

Breads and cereals

Other foods such as snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages

Seeds and plants that produce food to eat

Among the items you can’t buy with the EBT card are alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins, medicines, supplements, pet foods, cleaning supplies, paper products and cosmetics.

