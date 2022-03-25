Advertiser Disclosure
Do Fred Meyer Grocery Stores Accept SNAP EBT?

By Vance Cariaga

Tigard, OR, USA - Aug 24, 2020: The storefront of a Fred Meyer store in Tigard, Oregon, during the coronavirus pandemic.
hapabapa / Getty Images

As with most grocery store chains, Fred Meyer lets customers use their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) EBT cards to buy eligible food items.

Fred Meyer, owned by Kroger, mainly operates in the Northwest. Customers who qualify for SNAP benefits can use their Electronic Benefits Transfer cards to purchase food both in-store and for curbside pickup, according to the company’s website.

SNAP is a federal program for families who need financial assistance to buy food. Eligible consumers used to pay with food stamps but today use reloadable EBT debit cards.

Although SNAP is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the program itself is managed at the state level. Different states have different rules, so check the appropriate agency in your state to learn how the program works, and when your EBT card is reloaded.

Make Your Money Work for You

Fred Meyer customers who want to purchase items for pickup can place their orders online using the company’s website or mobile app. Simply choose “EBT at pickup” as the payment option. Once you arrive at the pickup location, you’ll swipe your EBT card to complete your order. Pickup is free on orders of $35 or more, the company said.

According to the USDA, you can use your EBT card to buy most food products, including the following:

  • Fruits and vegetables
  • Meat, poultry and fish
  • Dairy products
  • Breads and cereals
  • Other foods such as snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages
  • Seeds and plants that produce food to eat

Among the items you can’t buy with the EBT card are alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins, medicines, supplements, pet foods, cleaning supplies, paper products and cosmetics.

About the Author

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

