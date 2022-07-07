Free GrubHub for a Year with Amazon Prime — How To Score Deal Following Partnership

Rafael Henrique / SOPA Images / Shutterstock.com

In a deal that will allow Prime members to sign up for a free, one-year Grubhub+ membership, Amazon took a stake in food delivery service company Grubhub on July 6, the companies announced.

Find: Get Amazon Prime Free (or at a Discount) Ahead of Prime Day — Here Are 6 Ways To Do It

See: Amazon Prime Day Starts July 12 — Here Are 5 Ways To Prepare and Save Money

Members will be able to access unlimited $0 delivery fees from “hundreds of thousands of restaurants on Grubhub throughout the year,” according to the announcement.

“I am incredibly excited to announce this collaboration with Amazon that will help Grubhub continue to deliver on our long-standing mission to connect more diners with local restaurants,” Adam DeWitt, CEO of Grubhub, said in the announcement. “Amazon has redefined convenience with Prime and we’re confident this offering will expose many new diners to the value of Grubhub+ while driving more business to our restaurant partners and drivers.”

Make Your Money Work for You

What Free One-Year Grubhub+ Subscription Entails

For Prime members, it’s a monthly membership offering unlimited $0 delivery fees on orders of $12+ (before tax, tip, and other applicable fees) at eligible restaurants, and access to exclusive member perks — like free food and order discounts — and donation matching, according to Amazon’s website.

If you’re not a Prime member, the membership will cost you $9.99 a month. However, if you want to become an Amazon Prime member, the rates are $14.99 per month and $139 per year, while Amazon Prime Student membership is $7.49 per month and $69 per year, according to Amazon.

As for existing Grubhub+ members, Amazon said that they are eligible for the offer, “with the exception of Grubhub Campus, Corporate, and certain existing partnership members.”

The free one-year Grubhub+ membership will begin at the start of your next billing cycle.

What Happens After One Year

Amazon explained that after your free one-year Grubhub+ membership ends, Grubhub will charge the payment method associated with your Grubhub account on a monthly basis at the then-current rate (presently $9.99/month). You can also cancel any time by contacting Grubhub customer support or visiting the “Grubhub+ membership” section.

Make Your Money Work for You

In terms of what the deal means for investors, CFRA Research noted that shares of both rivals DASH and UBER were under pressure following the announcement.

“We believe the announcement has notable implications for the competitive landscape of the food delivery space, as the transaction essentially creates a more relevant #3 player after years of market share loss by Grubhub,” Angelo Zino, CFRA Research senior industry analyst, wrote in a note sent to GOBankingRates.

Zino added that Grubhub will have the ability to take advantage of Amazon’s large Prime base, which should drive upside to volume at a time when pandemic tailwinds are waning.

“We think DASH will be much more impacted given its U.S. dominant revenue exposure and share gain benefits in recent years. UBER’s diversification both by business segment (e.g., ridesharing, food delivery, freight) and geographic presence (nearly half overseas) makes it less susceptible. We also think it is plausible that Grubhub could be viewed more attractively to interested bidders given Just Eat Takeaway’s [Grubhub’s parent company] efforts to sell the business,” he added.

Make Your Money Work for You

Free Subs: Subway Is Giving Away 1 Million 6-inch Sandwiches on July 12 as Part of Its Menu Reboot

Free Bitcoin Mining Games: Learn and Earn

Just a year after it bought Grubhub in June 2021, Just Eat Takeaway said that it is “currently, together with its advisers, actively exploring the introduction of a strategic partner into and/or the partial or full sale of Grubhub,” according to a June 2022 press release.

More From GOBankingRates