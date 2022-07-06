Advertiser Disclosure
Free Subs: Subway Is Giving Away 1 Million 6-inch Sandwiches on July 12 as Part of Its Menu Reboot

By Dawn Allcot

Sandwich franchise Subway is simplifying its menu process while offering diners more options than ever before in what the company called, via a press release, “the most ambitious undertaking in company history.”

This newest promotion builds upon last year’s Eat Fresh Refresh campaign, wherein Subway restaurants closed on July 12 for a menu refresh that included new ingredients, sauces and bread options. Smashed avocado, fresh mozzarella, and MVP parmesan vinaigrette were some of the new flavors introduced recently.

Best Savings Accounts: Choose a high-interest savings account from our top banks with rates at 5X to 10X the national average and start saving today.

In 2022, Subway is taking some of those artisanal ingredients and combining them into 12 all-new signature sandwiches. Significantly, the chain is also revamping its menu boards so you can order any sandwich by name or by number. Instead of building your own sandwich with customized ingredients every time (although you can still do that!) you can quickly and easily order any of the 12 Subway Series sandwiches.

Make Your Money Work for You

The 12 new subs are:

  • The Boss.
  • Bella Mozza.
  • The Outlaw.
  • The Philly.
  • The Monster.
  • Supreme Meats.
  • The Mexicali.
  • The Great Garlic.
  • The Champ.
  • All-American Club.
  • Subway Club.
  • Turkey Cali Club.

Best of all, you can try any of these free in a 6-inch size on July 12, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (local time) at a Subway restaurant near you. You’ll want to get there early as Subway is giving away a total of 1 million Subway subs across the U.S.

“Last summer’s Eat Fresh Refresh laid the foundation to build a better Subway, and now the Subway Series enhances the entire Subway guest experience — proof that we continue to improve and get way better. Whether you leave the sandwich-making to us or are craving your custom creation, there are more reasons than ever to make Subway your dining destination,” Trevor Haynes — president, North America at Subway — said in a press release.

About the Author

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

