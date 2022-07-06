Free Subs: Subway Is Giving Away 1 Million 6-inch Sandwiches on July 12 as Part of Its Menu Reboot

benedek / iStock.com

Sandwich franchise Subway is simplifying its menu process while offering diners more options than ever before in what the company called, via a press release, “the most ambitious undertaking in company history.”

See: 8 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $20 Per Hour

Find: 7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart

This newest promotion builds upon last year’s Eat Fresh Refresh campaign, wherein Subway restaurants closed on July 12 for a menu refresh that included new ingredients, sauces and bread options. Smashed avocado, fresh mozzarella, and MVP parmesan vinaigrette were some of the new flavors introduced recently.

In 2022, Subway is taking some of those artisanal ingredients and combining them into 12 all-new signature sandwiches. Significantly, the chain is also revamping its menu boards so you can order any sandwich by name or by number. Instead of building your own sandwich with customized ingredients every time (although you can still do that!) you can quickly and easily order any of the 12 Subway Series sandwiches.

Make Your Money Work for You

The 12 new subs are:

The Boss.

Bella Mozza.

The Outlaw.

The Philly.

The Monster.

Supreme Meats.

The Mexicali.

The Great Garlic.

The Champ.

All-American Club.

Subway Club.

Turkey Cali Club.

Best of all, you can try any of these free in a 6-inch size on July 12, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (local time) at a Subway restaurant near you. You’ll want to get there early as Subway is giving away a total of 1 million Subway subs across the U.S.

Live Updates: Financial Trends, Money News and More

POLL: Do You Think You Will Be Able To Retire at Age 65?

“Last summer’s Eat Fresh Refresh laid the foundation to build a better Subway, and now the Subway Series enhances the entire Subway guest experience — proof that we continue to improve and get way better. Whether you leave the sandwich-making to us or are craving your custom creation, there are more reasons than ever to make Subway your dining destination,” Trevor Haynes — president, North America at Subway — said in a press release.

More From GOBankingRates