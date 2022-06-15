Advertiser Disclosure
How Do I Get Free Summer Meals for My Child?

With only seven states offering Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) to purchase food for school-age children during the summer, many low-income families will be looking for alternative resources to feed hungry kids home from school.

The No Kid Hungry program makes it easier for families to find free meals and snacks in their community. Some food distribution sites require children to eat on-site, but others still provide grab-and-go meals, according to the website NoKidHungry.org.

To find free food, you can use the interactive map on the website. You’ll find the names of nearby locations, street addresses and the food they are serving. Some sites may offer up to five meals or snacks per day, providing breakfast, a morning snack, lunch, an afternoon snack, and dinner.

You can also text the word ‘FOOD’ to 304-304 to find meal sites in your area, the organization tweeted.

No Kid Hungry is also asking people to spread the word about free food sites in their community. You can help by sharing this information on social media, especially in local Moms groups or on community Facebook pages, by sharing this article, and by retweeting the information directly from No Kid Hungry.

About the Author

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

