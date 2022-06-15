How Do I Get Free Summer Meals for My Child?

MichaelDeLeon / iStock.com

With only seven states offering Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) to purchase food for school-age children during the summer, many low-income families will be looking for alternative resources to feed hungry kids home from school.

The No Kid Hungry program makes it easier for families to find free meals and snacks in their community. Some food distribution sites require children to eat on-site, but others still provide grab-and-go meals, according to the website NoKidHungry.org.

To find free food, you can use the interactive map on the website. You’ll find the names of nearby locations, street addresses and the food they are serving. Some sites may offer up to five meals or snacks per day, providing breakfast, a morning snack, lunch, an afternoon snack, and dinner.

You can also text the word ‘FOOD’ to 304-304 to find meal sites in your area, the organization tweeted.

If you're looking for a way to help feed your kids this summer >> Text 'FOOD' to 304-304 for FREE meal sites in your area!



Learn more: pic.twitter.com/MsfAuyQU23

— No Kid Hungry (@nokidhungry) May 23, 2022

No Kid Hungry is also asking people to spread the word about free food sites in their community. You can help by sharing this information on social media, especially in local Moms groups or on community Facebook pages, by sharing this article, and by retweeting the information directly from No Kid Hungry.

