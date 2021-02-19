See How Much Americans Spent on Takeout Amid the Pandemic

As we near the year anniversary of COVID-19 lockdowns, some Americans are now returning to the restaurants they love. But during the initial weeks and months of the pandemic, restaurants were closed in many places, and takeout was the only option for those who didn’t want to cook every meal.

And it turns out Americans in certain states were ordering more takeout than others. To find out which states got the most takeout during the early pandemic, restaurant equipment sales platform Bid-On-Equipment analyzed Google search volume for “takeout,” “takeout near me” and related terms in every state across the country from March through July 2020. They also surveyed 2,000 Americans about their takeout habits over that time frame.

See which states were the biggest takeout spenders, and find out how much the average American spent on food delivery during that time.