Frugal Living YouTuber Kate Kaden: 5 Kitchen Habits To Save Money

George Rudy / Shutterstock.com

In an era where maximizing savings is not just a necessity but a lifestyle choice for many, frugal living has taken center stage in personal finance discussions. One prominent voice in this conversation is Kate Kaden, a Frugal Living YouTuber who recently shared some tips to save money in the kitchen.

Here’s a breakdown of some of her practical tips that promise to not only save money but also streamline your kitchen routine.

(Want more savings? Here are Kate Kaden’s tips for saving on groceries.)

Guard Your Sink

Kate starts with a simple yet profound tip: keep your sink clean and free of dishes. This habit, though seemingly minor, plays a significant role in encouraging home cooking and food preparation.

“Guard your sink…keep your sink clean, no dishes, no utensils, and give it a nice little scrub,” Kate advises, underscoring the psychological impact of a tidy environment on our decision-making processes, especially when it comes to food.

She notes, “there is nothing that makes me not want to make food more than if I have to stop what I’m doing and clean all the dishes to get to the items that I need to cook the meal.”

This initiative highlights how a clutter-free sink invites you to cook, thereby reducing the temptation to opt for more expensive, ready-made meals or takeouts.

Have Proper Leftover Containers

The second tip focuses on the importance of having the right containers for storing leftovers. Proper storage solutions not only keep food fresh but also make it easier to organize meals for the week.

Make Your Money Work for You

“Have proper leftover containers, lids included,” Kate emphasizes, pointing out how mismatched containers and missing lids can deter you from storing leftovers efficiently, leading to food waste or unnecessary snacking.

Investing in a set of matching containers with lids can simplify meal prep and ensure that you’re more likely to use what you’ve cooked, saving both money and time.

Batch Cook on Sundays

Kate advocates for batch cooking, especially on Sundays, as a strategy to ensure that you have meals prepared for the week. This habit can significantly reduce the likelihood of buying lunch out due to a lack of prepared meals at home.

By dedicating time to cook in bulk, you can have a week’s worth of meals ready to go, which not only saves money but also alleviates the daily stress of meal preparation.

Make Your At-Home Coffee Station Irresistible

For coffee lovers, the fourth tip is a game-changer. Kate suggests creating an inviting at-home coffee station.

“Make your at-home coffee station irresistible and visible,” she says, encouraging coffee enthusiasts to organize this area with their coffee-making essentials and favorite mugs or travel cups prominently displayed.

By making your home coffee station appealing, you’ll be less tempted to buy expensive coffee on the go. This habit not only saves money but also enhances your morning routine, making it a delightful, cost-effective ritual.

Promote Your Pantry Items

Lastly, Kate emphasizes the importance of giving your pantry items a “promotion.” This means organizing your pantry in a way that the items you need or want to use are easily accessible and visible.

Make Your Money Work for You

“Promote your pantry items…give them a front-row seat,” Kate advises.

By doing so, you’re more likely to use these ingredients, making efficient use of what you already have and avoiding unnecessary purchases. Regularly rotating and organizing your pantry ensures that nothing goes to waste and that you’re always inspired to cook with what’s on hand.

Stay Out of the Store

Beyond the initial five tips, Kate offers a bonus suggestion: Limit your trips to the grocery store. She praises the benefits of grocery pickup services, which not only save time but also reduce impulse buying, a common issue when wandering the aisles of a supermarket.

“Stay out of the store…it has changed our lives,” she shares, highlighting how planning your shopping list in advance and opting for pickup can stick to your budget more effectively and avoid the temptation of unnecessary purchases.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates