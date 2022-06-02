Kentucky SNAP Schedule: When Do June 2022 EBT Benefits Disburse?

Kentucky SNAP sends low-income households monthly benefits to help supplement their food budgets. SNAP is administered by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services Division of Family Support (DCBS), and your household’s SNAP benefits will be deposited monthly into a SNAP account that is linked to your EBT card.

EBT cards can be used to purchase almost any food item, except hot ready-to-eat foods. Your Kentucky EBT card is accepted at most grocery stores and works like a regular debit card. Swipe your card at the card reader machine and enter your PIN. Any non-SNAP items must be purchased with a separate payment method.

Kentucky households that meet basic income and resources requirements, as well as work requirements, may be eligible for SNAP.

Household members between the ages of 18 and 59 must participate in work registration. In some circumstances, 16- or 17-year-old applicants must also participate in work registration.

Adult children over the age of 21 who live with their parents but purchase and prepare food separately may qualify for their own SNAP benefits. Adult siblings living together outside of their parents’ home may also have separate SNAP benefit accounts.

After filing a SNAP application, you’ll receive a notice within 30 days stating whether or not you’ve been approved for benefits. Depending on your situation, you may also qualify for expedited benefits. If approved, your EBT card will be sent to your address loaded with your monthly benefit amount.

Kentucky’s SNAP benefits are sent out over the first 19 calendar days of every month. The day you receive benefits depends on the last digit of your case number.

Here’s the June schedule for Kentucky SNAP:

Case number ends in Benefits available 0 1st of the month 1 3rd of the month 2 5th of the month 3 7th of the month 4 9th of the month 5 11th of the month 6 13th of the month 7 15th of the month 8 17th of the month 9 19th of the month

