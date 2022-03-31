Advertiser Disclosure
Louisiana SNAP April Schedule: Social Security Number Determines When Payments Distribute

By Josephine Nesbit

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) distributes monthly benefits to eligible low-income individuals and households which can be used to purchase food items at authorized locations. In Louisiana, food assistance is available through the SNAP program, as well as the Louisiana Combined Application Project (LaCAP).

The amount Louisiana SNAP recipients receive each month depends on the number of people in the household, as well as the net monthly income amount remaining after all allowable deductions have been subtracted from earned and unearned income.

Most Louisiana households must meet gross and net income tests to receive SNAP benefits. However, a household with a person who is 60 years of age, or older or a person who is receiving certain types of disability payments, only need to meet the net income test. LaCAP — considered a simplified version of SNAP — is only available to residents who are at least 60 years of age and receive Supplemental Security Income from the Social Security Administration.

SNAP and LaCAP benefits are distributed monthly via the Louisiana Purchase Card, the state’s version of the EBT card. The Louisiana Purchase card operates just like a credit or debit card. The card can be swiped at point of sale terminals like a credit or debit card on SNAP-eligible items. 

Louisiana’s SNAP benefits are distributed between the 5th and the 23rd of each month. Elderly or disabled recipients will continue to receive their benefits on the 1st through 4th of each month. All other recipients will receive their SNAP benefits depending on the last two digits of their Social Security number.

Here is Louisiana’s SNAP schedule for April:

SSN ends in:Benefits paid on
0April 5th
1April 7th
2April 9th
3April 11th
4April 13th
5April 15th
6April 17th
7April 19th
8April 21st
9April 23rd

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

