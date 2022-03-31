Louisiana SNAP April Schedule: Social Security Number Determines When Payments Distribute

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) distributes monthly benefits to eligible low-income individuals and households which can be used to purchase food items at authorized locations. In Louisiana, food assistance is available through the SNAP program, as well as the Louisiana Combined Application Project (LaCAP).

The amount Louisiana SNAP recipients receive each month depends on the number of people in the household, as well as the net monthly income amount remaining after all allowable deductions have been subtracted from earned and unearned income.

Most Louisiana households must meet gross and net income tests to receive SNAP benefits. However, a household with a person who is 60 years of age, or older or a person who is receiving certain types of disability payments, only need to meet the net income test. LaCAP — considered a simplified version of SNAP — is only available to residents who are at least 60 years of age and receive Supplemental Security Income from the Social Security Administration.

SNAP and LaCAP benefits are distributed monthly via the Louisiana Purchase Card, the state’s version of the EBT card. The Louisiana Purchase card operates just like a credit or debit card. The card can be swiped at point of sale terminals like a credit or debit card on SNAP-eligible items.

Louisiana’s SNAP benefits are distributed between the 5th and the 23rd of each month. Elderly or disabled recipients will continue to receive their benefits on the 1st through 4th of each month. All other recipients will receive their SNAP benefits depending on the last two digits of their Social Security number.

Here is Louisiana’s SNAP schedule for April:

SSN ends in: Benefits paid on 0 April 5th 1 April 7th 2 April 9th 3 April 11th 4 April 13th 5 April 15th 6 April 17th 7 April 19th 8 April 21st 9 April 23rd

