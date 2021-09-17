9 National Cheeseburger Day Freebies and Deals

Are you craving a nice, juicy cheeseburger? You’re in luck, as September 18 is National Cheeseburger Day. And that means many of our favorite burger joints are serving up freebies or discount deals.

Friendly’s

Ice cream chain Friendly’s is best known for its sundaes and Fribble shakes but the family-friendly restaurant also makes a mean cheeseburger. Get a free medium sundae on Saturday with the purchase of any cheeseburger as long as you’re part of the restaurant’s Sweet Rewards Club.

BurgerFi

BurgerFi elevates the burger experience with your choice of American Angus Beef or premium Wagyu beef, all made from cattle with no steroids, antibiotics, or growth hormones. The quick-service chain is also elevating burger day with a sweepstakes to win a free A+ meal every day for a year. Check their social media channels for details and keep an eye for the winner to be announced September 24.

McDonald’s

The fast food chain McDonald’s is practically synonymous with burgers, so they definitely weren’t going to be left out of the celebration. McDonald’s app users can claim a double cheeseburger for just 50 cents.

Don’t have the app? Download it and join MyMcDonald’s Rewards for a free large fries. After you make your first purchase through the app, you’ll also qualify for your choice of free hash browns, vanilla ice cream cone, McChicken sandwich or a cheeseburger.

Burger King

You can also save some serious cash at Burger King this Saturday. Grab your choice of a Double Cheeseburger Meal, which includes small fries and a small drink, or a Snack Box, with a cheeseburger, medium fries, 10 nuggets and a small drink, for just $3.

Red Robin

There’s one word for this offer: Yummmm! Red Robin will offer buy-one-get-one 50% off on cheeseburgers for all Royalty club members all week. Offer is valid once per day for each member all week through September 19, according to Today.com.

Black Tap

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, with locations across New York City, at Downtown Disney in Anaheim California, and at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas has something big brewing for September 18. Its website tells visitors to “Check back on September 18 for the chance to win a FREE BURGER.”

Smashburger

Today.com also reports that Smashburger will have $5 Double Classic Burgers on September 18. Order with cheese and customize with your choice of toppings.

Wayback Burgers

Wayback Burgers shared a delectable Instagram post advertising BOGO Classic Burgers on September 18, 2021, when you order through the app.

Wendy’s

Not to be outdone by its fast food counterparts, the folks at Wendy’s decided to extend National Cheeseburger Day through the whole week, from September 13 – 19, 2021. Take advantage of their buy-one-get-one special and choose any two premium cheeseburgers for the price of one.

If cheese isn’t your thing (after all, America’s favorite burger topping is actually pickles), you can get a premium hamburger for $1 when you buy one. Use the app and you can add any size fries for just $1, too.

Don’t see your favorite restaurant listed here? Call ahead or check their app to see about special offers — or just use National Cheeseburger Day as your excuse to try someplace new!

