National Coffee Day Is September 29 — Here’s Where to Get Your Freebies

What better way to celebrate hump day in early fall than with free coffee? Wednesday, Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day. Whether you like your coffee black, light and sweet or of the pumpkin-spice variety (because it’s also that time of year), major coffee chains, convenience stores and online brands have deals galore.

7-Eleven

7-Eleven convenience stores are practically renowned for their coffee, which tends to be hot and strong. If you’re a 7Rewards member, you can claim a free coffee on Wednesday when you buy any baked good. So, go ahead. Splurge on those donuts. If you order delivery through the 7NOW app, you can also get a free extra-large hot coffee, according to USA Today.

Barnes & Noble

Bookstore chain Barnes & Noble is also enticing people to splurge on something sweet. Buy any bakery item from the café and get a tall hot or iced coffee for free.

Dunkin’

Claiming your free cuppa joe at Dunkin’ is easy, but you do need to be a member of the DD Perks loyalty program. Drop in to Dunkin’ on Wednesday to claim a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase. Not a member yet? Sign up at DDPerks.com.

Panera

Everyone knows a parent (or is a parent) who lives on coffee. As luck would have it, parents and caregivers get unlimited free coffee all day at Panera on Wednesday, no questions asked. You can also enter to win a Jump Start Jug — a one-gallon bottle you can fill with iced coffee from Panera. Visit JumpStartJug.com to enter.

Au Bon Pain

Au Bon Pain bakery is keeping it simple with $1 coffee — your choice of hot or iced — from Wednesday through Friday. Deeming the deal a “pay-it-forward celebration,” the chain is suggesting people pick up a cup for themselves and another for a friend, according to USA Today.

Circle K

Circle K convenience stores are also getting in on the National Coffee Day action with a free cup of hot or iced coffee for every customer who presents the digital coupon. To get yours, text FREE to 31310. The company press release says this deal is good at participating locations.

Pilot Flying J

Travelers can enjoy any sized hot, iced or cold-brew coffee-free when you use the myRewardsPlus app at participating Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers across the U.S.

McDonald’s

It’s always National Coffee Day at the fast food chain. McDonald’s is offering a 99-cent hot or iced coffee through Dec. 31. Just use the Mobile Order & Pay app. This deal is good once per day, per customer, according to the McDonald’s website.

Peet’s Coffee

Peet’s Coffee has gotten a jump start on National Coffee Day with 25% off beans, K-Cup pods and espresso capsules through Wednesday. Use the code GOODSTUFF when you order.

Starbucks

Of course one of the country’s most ubiquitous coffeehouse chains would have a special for National Coffee Day, especially since it’s the chain’s 50th anniversary. But you may not have been expecting something like this from Starbucks — a freebie! Just bring in your clean and empty reusable cup (it doesn’t have to be Starbucks branded) and get up to 20 oz. of Pike’s Place Roast free.

Can’t get out on Wednesday? Visit athome.starbucks.com and claim your free sample of Pike Place Roast delivered straight to your home.

Krispy Kreme

Doughnut chain Krispy Kreme is thanking their Rewards members in a sweet way – with a free doughnut and coffee. You can visit KrispyKreme.com/rewards or use the Krispy Kreme app to sign up as a member. If you aren’t a member, you can still get a free cup of brewed coffee, but any doughnut purchases would be full price. Krispy Kreme is encouraging its fans to snap a pic of themselves with their freebies and share it on social media, tagging @krispykreme and using #KrispyKreme.

