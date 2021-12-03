National Cookie Day Means Free Cookies Galore — Here’s How To Score Great Deals This Saturday

Milk and cookies are part of the holiday season, so it’s only appropriate that Saturday, Dec. 4 marks National Cookie Day. To celebrate, many bakery chains, fast food restaurants and local bakeries are offering free cookies. Here’s a sampling of some of the deals across the country.

Subway

What better way to finish off a Footlong sub meal than with a yummy oatmeal raisin or chocolate chip cookie? Subway knows people love their cookies, so this year, the fast food chain is opening a cookie-themed pop-up called Cookieway, where people can go for sweet treats, Insta-worthy photo ops and exclusive merch. Visit the pop-up experience at 91 Allen Street in New York City between Dec. 2 and Dec. 5, Mashed.com said.

Subway is also offering 10% off and free delivery on your next order now through the end of the year for anyone who orders through the app.

Nestle Toll House

Best known for its easy-to-bake cookies, Nestle Holl House also has a chain of 150 cafes worldwide where people can enjoy warm beverages and sweet treats. On Saturday, Dec. 4, you can claim a free cookie if you show up spreading holiday cheer by wearing a Santa hat or other Santa-themed clothing. And now through Dec. 6, if you buy a dozen cookies, you’ll get a dozen free, according to the Nestle Toll House website.

Mrs. Fields

Mrs. Fields cookie stands, in shopping malls across the U.S., offers a discount on its adorably sweet Roly Polar Bear, which is filled with treats. Normally, the bear sells for $59.99, but now you can get a frosted snowflake cookie, 30 “Nibblers” sized cookies and shattered peppermint bark inside this cuddly plush for $41.99, Mashed.com reported.

Tiff’s Treats

Tiff’s Treats, with 69 locations across the south and southeast U.S., has a nice deal for National Cookie Day. Visit Tiff’s Treats in person on Dec. 4 to grab a free, warm chocolate chip cookie. Follow the brand on Instagram for a chance to win prizes, too.

Cheryl’s Cookies

Cheryl’s Cookies, based in Ohio, lets you satisfy your sweet craving while crossing a holiday “to-do” off your list. Simply drop off a letter to Santa at any Cheryl’s Cookie location to claim your free cookie. If you don’t live near a Cheryl’s, you can order a National Cookie Day Sampler for $9.99. The sampler includes six of Cheryl’s most popular flavors.

Great American Cookies

Another shopping mall staple, Great American Cookies, is offering a free chocolate chip cookie with any purchase. From cookie cakes to Double Doozies (two cookies with icing sandwiched between them!) Great American Cookies has the sugar rush you need to finish your holiday shopping with ease.

Insomnia Cookies

You won’t have to lose any sleep over where to find free cookies this weekend. Insomnia Cookies is offering everyone who visits its store on Dec. 4 a free Classic cookie with no purchase required, Mashed.com writes.

You can also visit the Insomnia Cookies website to take advantage of other offers, such as six free Classic cookies when you buy 12, or two free Deluxe cookies when you buy four. The Insomnia website says these deals are available only for a “limited time.”

