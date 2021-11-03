National Sandwich Day 2021 — Here’s Where to Find the Best Coupons and Deals

It’s a commonly held belief that someone named the Earl of Sandwich invented the venerable easy-to-eat handheld food (largely) made up of meat and cheese between two slices of bread. It is likely true that the British, and later Americans, adopted the word “sandwich” due to John Montagu, 4th Earl of Sandwich. Montagu, a notorious gambler, asked his cook to bring him something he could eat easily, without halting his card game. The house chef brought him meat and cheese between two slices of bread, and the “sandwich” was born.

Or was it?

The concept has been around much longer, according to History. Turkish and Greek chefs often served meats and cheeses between thin slices of bread and dipped the creations in an array of dressings.

Mashed points out that the first sandwich on record was made by Rabbi Hillel the Elder, who put spices, apples, nuts and wine between two slices of matzo (unleavened bread).

While none of the sandwiches on this list contains wine, they all have something else going for them. They are free or discounted for National Sandwich Day 2021, which takes place today, Nov. 3. Making plans for lunch on this hump day just got a little bit easier.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Treat yourself and a colleague to lunch from Potbelly today, when you can order any original or big sandwich and get an original sandwich free. Order online or through the Potbelly App with promo code “BOGO” to unlock the offer.

McAlister’s Deli

McAlister’s Deli, with locations in 29 states across the contiguous U.S., is offering their Rewards members buy one get one 50% off on all sandwiches. Members can use their reward any time between today and Nov. 17, but only one offer per Rewards member.

Subway

Quick-serve hero shop Subway is also offering a BOGO deal (promo code BOGO50) for its Footlong subs when you order online or through the Subway app. The offer excludes Footlong Pro and wraps. You can also get free delivery from participating Subway shops when you order online or through the app. Both offers are good only for a limited — yet unspecified — time, so you may not want to wait to grab all your Subway favorites.

Jimmy John’s

Jimmy John’s is using Nov. 3 as an opportunity to give back. The company will donate 100% of sales of its new Beefy Black & Bleu sandwich to the Jimmy John’s Foundation, which supports the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Workforce Readiness initiative.

The chain’s latest sandwich stacks roast beef, horseradish aioli, onion, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, cracked black pepper and bleu cheese dressing on a hero roll.

Schlotzsky’s

Schlotzsky’s is encouraging sandwich lovers to use the Schlotzsky’s Rewards app and order their favorite medium sandwich for just $5 on Nov. 3. The offer is limited to five discounted sandwiches per member, so invite a few friends to savor the savings with you.

