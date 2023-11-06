Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

New Food Stamps Policies Update — 3 Proposals To Solve the SNAP Backlog

2 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
SNAP and EBT Accepted here sign. SNAP provides nutrition benefits to supplement the food budget of disadvantaged families stock photo
jetcityimage / iStock.com

Thousands of Americans continue to face long waits for the approval of their SNAP benefits. State SNAP agencies are struggling to keep up a backlog of SNAP applications, and some lawmakers are saying enough is enough.

Per U.S. Department of Agriculture guidelines, states have 30 days to process regular SNAP applications and seven days for expedited cases. However, some people are waiting months.

Thousands of people in Georgia are waiting for their SNAP benefits, which has impacted families on and off for a year now as the Georgia Department of Human Services struggles to process cases within federal guidelines, according to 11Alive.

Deb Etheridge, director of Alaska’s Division of Public Assistance, said the state directed the clearing of an old backlog in applications, Anchorage News Daily reported. However, this created a new backlog, and there have been cases of Alaskans waiting as long as 11 months for their benefits to be disbursed.

The state’s current backlog is about 7,000 applications, and during a discussion on Oct. 31 on Talk of Alaska, Etheridge said the agency is taking steps to streamline the process, reported Alaska Public Media.

“We’re working right now to develop an online SNAP application which includes an individual’s portal so people can just upload their information and apply online,” Etheridge said.

State Rep. Genevieve Mina, D-Anchorage, also introduced a proposal to streamline the process. According to Mina, it allows a state to increase the income limit for SNAP eligibility from 130% to 200% of the federal poverty level. It also allows states to remove asset tests.

Make Your Money Work for You

In August, Rep. Don Bacon (NE-02) and Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (OR-05) introduced the SNAP Staffing Flexibility Act, giving states the option to hire outside contractors to alleviate the workload of employees at SNAP agencies, as previously reported by GOBankingRates.

In an August statement, the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service noted that there are many reasons for the poor application processing timeliness (APT) rates, including the suspension of certain Quality Control (QC) requirements in response to the pandemic. The FNS said state agencies continue to face staffing and technology issues, but the department is “revising its escalation procedures to better reflect the current realities on the ground.”

More From GOBankingRates

Saving Money Ideas

12 Tips To Build Your Savings
Clever Ways To Save Money
How To Save Money Fast
Frugal Living Tips To Help You Save Money
Money-Saving Challenges To Try
Save $100 Extra a Week With These Tips

Related Content

5 Reasons I Stopped Shopping at Dollar Tree

Shopping

5 Reasons I Stopped Shopping at Dollar Tree

December 22, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

6 Best Holiday Deals on New Cars

Saving Money

6 Best Holiday Deals on New Cars

December 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Growing Up Poor: 8 Things I Never Waste Money On

Savings Advice

Growing Up Poor: 8 Things I Never Waste Money On

December 22, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Food Stamps: 3 Ways SNAP Could Improve Through the Use of AI

Saving Money

Food Stamps: 3 Ways SNAP Could Improve Through the Use of AI

December 22, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Millennial Men Most Likely To Be in Credit Card Debt After the Holidays: 6 Ways To Avoid the Trap

Saving Money

Millennial Men Most Likely To Be in Credit Card Debt After the Holidays: 6 Ways To Avoid the Trap

December 22, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Unbeatable Last-Minute Christmas Deals on Electronics at Walmart

Saving Money

8 Unbeatable Last-Minute Christmas Deals on Electronics at Walmart

December 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Why You Should Consider ‘Resort Hopping’ for Some Free Fun on Your Next Disney Vacation

Travel

Why You Should Consider 'Resort Hopping' for Some Free Fun on Your Next Disney Vacation

December 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How Much Should I Save Each Month?

Savings Advice

How Much Should I Save Each Month?

December 22, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Best Appliance Deals at Costco This December

Shopping

7 Best Appliance Deals at Costco This December

December 22, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

5 Can’t-Miss Super Saturday Deals at Walmart

Saving Money

5 Can't-Miss Super Saturday Deals at Walmart

December 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

12 Costco Holiday Gift Deals Under $100

Saving Money

12 Costco Holiday Gift Deals Under $100

December 22, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Cars That Could Drain Your Savings Through Constant Repairs Over the Years

Saving Money

10 Cars That Could Drain Your Savings Through Constant Repairs Over the Years

December 22, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

6 American Cars To Stay Away From Buying

Saving Money

6 American Cars To Stay Away From Buying

December 22, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Walmart Holiday Essentials You Shouldn’t Buy Anywhere Else

Saving Money

10 Walmart Holiday Essentials You Shouldn't Buy Anywhere Else

December 20, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Kohl’s Holiday Shopping Hours for Christmas 2023

Saving Money

Kohl's Holiday Shopping Hours for Christmas 2023

December 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Safeway Holiday Shopping Hours for Christmas 2023

Saving Money

Safeway Holiday Shopping Hours for Christmas 2023

December 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!