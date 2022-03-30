Advertiser Disclosure
New Mexico SNAP Schedule: When Will Benefits Hit NM EBT in April?

Josephine Nesbit

By Josephine Nesbit

New Mexico’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is distributed through the New Mexico electronic benefits transfer card, which is also referred to as the New Mexico Fiesta EBT card or simply NM EBT. Similar to all other states, SNAP in New Mexico provides food assistance to eligible low-income individuals and families and those with limited resources. SNAP benefits may be used to purchase qualifying food items at participating grocery stores or wherever you see the Quest logo. 

The New Mexico Human Services Department uses federal guidelines to determine SNAP eligibility. The HSD considers your financial information, such as income and what you own, when determining if you can receive benefits. You can create an account and apply, check, update or renew your SNAP benefits and other public assistance programs on the YesNM portal, which you’ll find here

If you’re eligible for cash benefits, you can use your EBT card to withdraw your benefits at ATMs throughout New Mexico. This isn’t allowed in every state’s program. 

A NM EBT card will be mailed out to you on the first work day after a local Income Support Division office receives your application. You should receive it within seven days. A partial benefit is usually available the day after your application is processed. Afterward, payments are issued once per month. New Mexico SNAP benefits are distributed from the first through the 20th of the month. Your deposit schedule depends on the last two digits of your Social Security number.

Here is New Mexico’s SNAP schedule:

SSN ends in Benefits available
11, 31, 51, 71, 91 1st of the month
01, 21, 41, 61, 81 2nd of the month
12, 32, 52, 72, 92 3rd of the month
02, 22, 42, 62, 82 4th of the month
13, 33, 53, 73, 93 5th of the month
03, 23, 43, 63, 83 6th of the month
14, 34, 54, 74, 94 7th of the month
04, 24, 44, 64, 84 8th of the month
15, 35, 55, 75, 95 9th of the month
05, 25, 45, 65, 85 10th of the month
16, 36, 56, 76, 96 11th of the month
06, 26, 46, 66, 86 12th of the month
17, 37, 57, 77, 97 13th of the month
07, 27, 47, 67, 87 14th of the month
18, 38, 58, 78, 98 15th of the month
08, 28, 48, 68, 88 16th of the month
19, 39, 59, 79, 99 17th of the month
09, 29, 49, 69, 89 18th of the month
10, 30, 50, 70, 90 19th of the month
00, 20, 40, 60, 80 20th of the month
Note: The state also issues benefits based on a compressed staggered schedule. Be sure to call the SNAP hotline for more information at 800-432-6217.

About the Author

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

