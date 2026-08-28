A Nutritionist’s Costco Picks, Impending Rate Hikes and More of Today’s Top Money News

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Hello, everyone! We’re back again with our daily rundown of some of the top financial stories out there. If I seem a little distracted today, I apologize — I’m babysitting my cute little niece while I work. But enough about my life — here’s the news.

The Big Lead: A Nutritionist’s Most Delicious Costco Grocery Picks for Under $20

MoneyLion reached out to registered dietician Staci Gulbin to raid the Costco aisles and pull her go-to picks for anyone trying to eat better without the “healthy eating” price tag. The best part? Everything is under $20, and most of it can carry your family through multiple meals. Take a look here.

Economy Spotlight: Federal Reserve Chair Signals Rate Hikes

In his first high-profile speech since taking over as Fed chair, Kevin Warsh said Friday that the central bank may soon have to raise interest rates because inflation is still too high. Read the full story here.

That’s Interesting: Most Gen Z Adults Are Still Getting Money From Their Parents

For many members of Gen Z, financial help from family doesn’t stop at 18. In fact, according to a recent survey, many Gen Z adults still depend on their parents to help them cover expenses. Here’s a closer look at just how much parents are giving their Gen Z children.