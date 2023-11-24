Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

Rachel Cruze: How To Stop Going Over Budget on Groceries

2 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit

Inflation may be slowing, but many Americans still experience sticker shock at the grocery store.

A study by nutrition experts Total Shape found that the typical American spends two-thirds (71%) more on their weekly groceries as compared to last year, per The Lane Report — even if they’re trying to save.

Rachel Cruze Gives Helpful Tips on How Best To Grocery Shop

The grocery store is one the easiest places to overspend, but financial expert Rachel Cruze explained in a YouTube video that there are actions you can take to help you stick to your food budget.

Her first piece of advice is to strategically plan ahead. While it can be overwhelming, Cruze said simplifying your grocery planning can save you money. Cruze suggested curbside pickup to help reduce impulse buys. Before making your purchase, you can see your total and cut things from your order if necessary.

She also recommended having a meal plan and doing meal prep. “When you plan out what you’re going to have that week, you’re less likely to go and eat out, less likely to waste food and you’re less likely to overspend on groceries,” Cruze said. “When you have a plan, you know the ingredients ahead of time and you know what you’re going to do.”

Grocery Story Loyalty Programs Can Equal Free Money

Don’t forget to check out grocery store loyalty programs. Many stores offer discounts, coupons and other deals to their customers who are part of their loyalty programs. However, read the fine print, Cruze said, and avoid programs with fees.

Freeze, dry and can whatever you can to preserve your food and make it last longer, Cruze advised, and look out for money-saving substitutes — such as buying whole fruits and vegetables instead of pre-sliced options.

Also, pay attention to where you shop. Doing so can save you a lot of money. Comparing stores may take extra effort, Cruze explained, but it lets you see exactly where you can save.

“All of this together can help you save money on your budget,” she said. “But you have to be intentional.”

