SNAP Benefits: Does Papa John's Accept EBT Cards as Payment?

Do you receive monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits? SNAP benefits typically can’t be used to buy hot and ready-to-eat food at grocery stores or restaurants, but depending on where you live, you may be able to use your SNAP EBT card at your local Papa John’s.

Papa John’s does accept SNAP EBT, but you must qualify for your state’s Restaurant Meals Program (RMP). The RMP is a state option that allows certain SNAP beneficiaries who might be unable to prepare food at home to buy prepared meals at participating restaurants using their SNAP EBT cards. Currently, only seven states participate in the RMP and not every location accepts EBT cards.

To be eligible for the RMP, the USDA states you must also be:

Elderly (60 years or older)

Disabled (receive disability benefits due to a permanent disability or blindness)

Homeless

The spouse of a SNAP recipient who is eligible for the RMP

Papa John’s has restaurants nationwide, but you can only use your SNAP EBT card at restaurants in Arizona and California, according to Frugal Reality. You can use SNAP benefits in Casa Grande, Arizona as well as Riverside and Los Angeles counties in California.

Before visiting a Papa John’s restaurant, make sure to call ahead to ask if that location participates in the RMP and accepts EBT cards. You can use the Papa John’s restaurant locator to find the nearest location and look at the menu, special offers and pricing.

