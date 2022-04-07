Advertiser Disclosure
SNAP FAQ: What Is New York EBT and How Can You Apply for Benefits?

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit

The New York Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) issues monthly benefits to eligible low-income families and individuals. SNAP recipients receive benefits through an EBT card, which can be used to purchase eligible food items at authorized locations.

In New York, households applying for SNAP no longer have to pass a savings/resource test to receive benefits. This means that the household’s assets are not considered when determining eligibility.

The only way to find out if your household is eligible for SNAP benefits is to apply. You can apply for New York’s state SNAP program through myBenefits.ny.gov — or print and mail (or fax) the SNAP application to your local department of social services.

If you’re a resident of New York City, you can apply online via ACCESS HRA. You can also call the NYC Human Resources Administration Department of Social Services Infoline at 1-718-557-1399 to have an application mailed to you. Alternatively, you may pick up an application at a SNAP center. Fax your SNAP application to the Mail Application and Referral Unit (MARU) at 1-917-639-1111, or print out an application and drop it off at a SNAP center.

NYC also offers “Health Bucks,” a seasonal program sponsored by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. This program allows SNAP recipients to earn $2 coupons for every $5 spent on their EBT cards at farmer’s markets. 

If you qualify for SNAP, you’ll receive your New York EBT card loaded with your monthly benefits no later than 30 days from the date the local district received your application.

If you need help right away, you may qualify for “expedited” SNAP. If you do qualify, you’ll receive your benefits within five days. However, you will still have to complete the application process, be considered eligible, and supply all required documentation at a later date.

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

