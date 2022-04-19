Advertiser Disclosure
SNAP FAQ: What Is the Ohio Direction Card and How Can Residents Apply for EBT Benefits?

By Josephine Nesbit

Low-income Ohio households can apply for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits if they meet state and federal criteria. SNAP benefits are deposited monthly via the Ohio Direction card, the state’s version of the national EBT card, and are managed by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Once your benefits are deposited onto your Ohio Direction card, you can use it anywhere you see the Quest logo. SNAP benefits can only purchase eligible items, which include foods or beverages meant for human consumption, excluding alcohol, tobacco and hot foods or food ready for immediate consumption.

Your household may qualify for SNAP benefits if your gross monthly income is at or under 130% of the federal poverty guidelines. The amount you receive is based on household size, expenses and resources such as cash, savings and stocks. You can check your SNAP eligibility by calling or visiting your county department of job and family services.

You could also be eligible for The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) if your household income is below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines. Food is distributed through Ohio nonprofit agencies such as food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters.

Applying for Ohio’s SNAP program can be done online through benefits.ohio.gov or by filling out a “Request for Cash, Food and Medical Assistance” form and submitting it to your county department of job and family services. You can drop off, mail or fax your application. You may also file the application through your local Ohio Benefit Bank site.

After your county agency receives your application, you may be called for an interview.

