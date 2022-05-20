SNAP Guidance: What Is Pandemic EBT for Summer 2022 and Is My Child Eligible for Food Benefits?

Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) is a federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic that allows eligible schoolchildren to receive temporary emergency food assistance. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (the FFCRA) has authorized the USDA to approve an extension of the state P-EBT plan during a “covered summer period,” which can be defined as a summer period following a school year during which there was a federal public health emergency declaration.

Under the FFCRA, states with an approved extension for a covered summer period can issue P-EBT benefits during this period no matter the student’s school status, COVID-related absences, virtual learning days or the operating status of covered child care facilities.

Children in school may be eligible for P-EBT during the covered summer period of 2022 if:

They received P-EBT benefits during the last month of the 2021-2022 school year.



They were eligible for free or reduced-price school meals under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program in the 2021-2022 school year, but did not receive P-EBT benefits in the last month of the school year because they attended school in person and received free or reduced-price meals at school.



They are newly eligible for free or reduced-price school meals during the covered summer period.



They are in schools or school districts that have been recently approved to begin operating in the 2022-2023 school year. These children are only eligible for P-EBT benefits during the covered summer period if they are determined “income-eligible” or “categorically eligible” for free or reduced-price school meals.

Children in child care programs may be eligible for P-EBT during the covered summer period of 2022 if:

They were enrolled in SNAP during the covered summer period and received P-EBT child care benefits in the last month of the school year.



They were enrolled in SNAP during the covered summer period and would have received P-EBT child care benefits in the last month of the school year. However, they did not receive benefits because their child care facility was open or operating at reduced attendance or hours in that month. Additionally, neither their child care facility nor the child’s residence was in the area of a school during that month.



They were enrolled in SNAP, were born before the end of the covered summer period and are eligible for the full P-EBT summer benefit or the pro-rated summer benefit.



The state issues the full P-EBT summer benefit or the pro-rated summer benefit to children whose SNAP enrollment begins or ends during the covered summer period and prior to the end of the public health emergency.

To see if your state has been approved to operate a P-EBT program, you can check the USDA official website. They also provide a thorough list of frequently asked questions about the program.

