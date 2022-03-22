SNAP Guidance: Does Subway Accept EBT Food Stamps?

If you qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, you can use your Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card at participating Subway restaurants. However, Subway only accepts EBT payments in states that participate in the Restaurant Meals Program (RMP).

Currently, Subway only accepts EBT at select locations in California, Arizona and Rhode Island, Frugal Reality stated. The RMP is a state option that allows certain SNAP recipients to buy prepared meals at restaurants using their SNAP benefits. RMP-eligible individuals must be either:

60 years of age or older

Disabled

Homeless

A spouse of a SNAP client who is eligible for the RMP

If you don’t live in the above states, you may still be in luck. Some Subway locations may accept EBT for cold food items. Frugal Reality noted that this is typically the decision of the manager and it’s rare to find a Subway that takes EBT in states outside the RMP.

Subway only accepts EBT for in-store purchases. If you want to make an order through Subway online or the Subway app, you’ll need to use a different form of payment, like a debit or credit card.

According to Frugal Reality, these SNAP-eligible items can be purchased with an EBT at Subway:

Bread and cereals

Red meat

Dessert items

Dairy products

Fruits and vegetables

Cold sandwiches and salads

Soft drinks and energy drinks

Pork products

Chicken meat and other poultry products

Snack crackers and chips

If you’re eligible for the RMP and live in California, Arizona or Rhode Island and want to purchase hot, prepared food at Subway, contact the store to check whether or not they accept EBT cards. Even if you live outside of these states, contact your local Subway to see if they accept EBT for cold food items.

