SNAP 2022: Is My State Giving Out Extra EBT Food Stamp Money in July?

Josephine Nesbit

Emergency allotments were authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, EA amounts are equal to the maximum benefit for the household size, minus their monthly base benefit.

State SNAP agencies can issue EA payments on a month-to-month basis to all SNAP households that normally receive less than the maximum benefit. Households that are at or near the maximum SNAP benefit receive little or no additional support.

As long as there’s a national public health emergency (PHE) in place — and the state has a state-level emergency declaration in place — states may choose to continue to provide monthly emergency allotments. The current PHE is set to expire on July 15.

COVID-19 waivers allowing the issuance of emergency allotments have been extended for some states through July 2022. Eligible school children and children in childcare programs may also receive temporary emergency food assistance (P-EBT) during the upcoming summer months.

Under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (the FFCRA), states with an approved extension for a covered summer period can issue P-EBT benefits no matter the student’s school status, COVID-related absences, virtual learning days or the operating status of covered child care facilities.

The following states and territories have been approved to operate a P-EBT program during summer 2022 and/or to extend emergency SNAP allotments through July:

  • Alabama
  • Alaska
  • American Samoa
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Connecticut
  • Delaware
  • District of Columbia
  • Florida
  • Hawaii
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Kansas
  • Louisiana
  • New Jersey
  • Maine
  • Maryland
  • Massachusetts
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • New Mexico
  • North Carolina
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • Pennsylvania
  • Puerto Rico
  • Rhode Island
  • South Carolina
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Vermont
  • Virginia
  • Washington
  • West Virginia
  • Wisconsin

Josephine Nesbit

