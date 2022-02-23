SNAP Online: Instacart Now Accepts EBT Cards for Price Rite Stores

Price Rite stores are now accepting Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits as online payment for groceries through Instacart and Price Rite’s online storefront.

New Bedford Guide reported that EBT SNAP benefits can be used when shopping Price Rite Marketplace stores online on Instacart’s website and mobile app from all 60 locations across Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

EBT SNAP customers must enter their EBT card as a form of payment on their Instacart account and select EBT SNAP-eligible products as part of their order. Another form of payment is needed for delivery fees, tips and taxes, New Bedford Guide noted.

“Price Rite Marketplace is proud to accept EBT SNAP online for delivery and curbside pickup orders through Instacart,” said Kevin McDonnell, Senior Vice President of Operations for Price Rite Marketplace. “This new online shopping payment option for customers who use EBT SNAP will make it easier for many families to get the fresh foods and essentials they need.”

To help increase access to food, Instacart said it will waive delivery and pickup fees on all EBT SNAP orders through March 31, 2022, for customers using a valid EBT card associated with their Instacart account in connection with their purchase.

“We’re incredibly proud to partner with Price Rite Marketplace to introduce EBT SNAP payments for same-day delivery and pickup, giving people greater access to food across the Northeast,” said Sarah Mastrorocco, Vice President of Access to Food & Nutrition at Instacart, as reported by New Bedford Guide.

“At Instacart, we believe that online grocery should be accessible to everyone – not just a luxury for some. We look forward to increasing affordability and accessibility to nutritious food through this expanded partnership,” she added.

