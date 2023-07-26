Advertiser Disclosure
SNAP Payments: 4 Real Shopping Lists to Maximize Your $23 Budget

2 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
High food price inflation has eroded food budgets nationwide. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides much-needed assistance for low-income households, but some only qualify for the minimum monthly benefit of $23.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the minimum benefit for the 48 States and D.C. increased to $23 for one or two-person households for 2023, up from about $15 or $16 a year ago, says the National Council on Aging (NCOA).

Brandy Bauer, NCOA’s director of health coverage and benefits, says that the basis for calculating SNAP benefits has some flaws. “Those flaws can be fixed, and NCOA is advocating tirelessly to make sure that happens. Unfortunately, in the meantime, our nation’s most vulnerable seniors are left to wonder how — or if — they can pay for the food they need to stay healthy.”

Although it isn’t much, $23 can help you purchase healthier food. Here are some shopping list ideas from the NCOA to help you make the most out of your SNAP dollars, even if you only receive the minimum benefit amount. Keep in mind that these are averages from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the prices at your local grocery store may differ.

Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

  • (1) dozen large fresh eggs: $2.22
  • (1) 16 oz. bag of ground coffee: $6.09
  • (1) 16 oz. loaf of white bread: $1.94
  • (1) 16 oz. box of pasta (spaghetti or macaroni): $1.47
  • (1) pound of fresh tomatoes: $1.91
  • (1) pound of 100% ground chuck beef: $5.11
  • (1) 5 pound bag of white potatoes: $5.13 

Total: $23.87

Pantry Staples

  • (1) 5 pound bag of white, all-purpose flour: $2.76
  • (1) 5 pound bag of white sugar: $4.59
  • (2) 16 oz. boxes of dried pasta: $2.93
  • (1) 5 pound bag of dried beans: $8.54
  • (1) 5 pound bag of white rice: $5.02

Total: $23.84

Fruits and Vegetables

  • (3) pounds of bananas: $1.88
  • (2) pounds of navel oranges: $3.07
  • (1) pint of strawberries: $2.50
  • (1) 5 pound bag of white potatoes: $5.13 
  • (1) pound of fresh tomatoes: $1.91
  • (2) pounds of romaine lettuce: $5.46
  • (1) pound of lemons: $2.27

Total: $22.22

Meats and Proteins

  • (1) pound of 100% ground beef: $5.03
  • (1) pound of pork chops: $4.24
  • (5) pounds of chicken (whole, fresh): $9.77
  • (2) dozen large fresh eggs: $4.44
Total: $23.48

