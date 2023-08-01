Advertiser Disclosure
SNAP Schedule 2023: When August Food Stamp Payments Are Coming

By Josephine Nesbit
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly food stamps, helps supplement the food budget of millions of low-income Americans each year. August’s payment should be the same as previous months, depending on your state’s SNAP schedule.

SNAP is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, but the program is administered at the state level. Each state and U.S. territory has its own monthly deposit schedule for when payments are made.

SNAP provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. If you are eligible for SNAP benefits, they will be deposited monthly into your account. Payments are now made with Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards instead of food stamps, although some states might have a different name for the cards.

To qualify for SNAP benefits, you must meet certain asset and income levels determined by the federal government. Generally, the gross income limit is 130% of the poverty level (by household size), while the net income level is right at the poverty line. Asset limits range from $2,750 to $4,250 or less. You may be required to meet work requirements if you don’t have any dependents.

You can apply for SNAP through your state’s local SNAP office or on its website. You can also visit SNAP’s Application and Local Office Locators page to learn how to apply in your state. To get SNAP benefits, you must apply in the state in which you currently reside.

To find out when you’ll receive your August 2023 payment, the USDA provides information on monthly payment schedules for all states and territories. In most cases, payments are staggered throughout the month based on different coding options, such as your SNAP case number, Social Security number or even your last name. For the most part, the payment schedule remains the same every month.

Here are the maximum and average monthly SNAP benefits by household size for 2023:

Household SizeMaximum Monthly BenefitEstimated Average Monthly Benefit
1$281$195
2$516$359
3$740$577
4$939$684
5$1,116$818
6$1,339$1,011
7$1,480$1,048
8$1,691$1,150
Each additional person$211

Below you’ll find the August 2023 SNAP payout schedule for all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands:

  • Alabama (August 4th-23rd)
  • Alaska (August 1st)
  • Arizona (August 1st-13th)
  • Arkansas (August 4th-13th)
  • California (August 1st-10th)
  • Colorado (August 1st-10th)
  • Connecticut (August 1st-3rd)
  • Delaware (August 2nd-23rd)
  • The District of Columbia (August 1st-10th)
  • Florida (August 1st-28th)
  • Georgia (August 5th-23rd)
  • Guam (August 1st-10th)
  • Hawaii (August 3rd-5th)
  • Idaho (August 1st-10th)
  • Illinois (August 1st-10th and older cases August 1st-20th)
  • Indiana (August 5th-23rd)
  • Iowa (August 1st-10th)
  • Kansas (August 1st-10th)
  • Kentucky (August 1st-19th)
  • Louisiana (August st-23rd)
  • Maine (August 10th-14th)
  • Maryland (August 4th-23rd)
  • Massachusetts (August 1st-14th)
  • Michigan (August 3rd-21st)
  • Minnesota (August 4th-13th)
  • Mississippi (August 4th-21st)
  • Missouri (August 1st-22nd)
  • Montana (August 2nd-6th)
  • Nebraska (August 1st-5th)
  • Nevada (August 1st-10th)
  • New Hampshire (August 5th)
  • New Jersey (August 1st-5th)
  • New Mexico (August 1st-20th)
  • New York (August 1st-9th)
  • North Carolina (August 3rd-21st)
  • North Dakota (August 1st)
  • Ohio (August 2nd-20th)
  • Oklahoma (August 1st-10th)
  • Oregon (August 1st-9th)
  • Pennsylvania (August 3rd-14th)
  • Rhode Island (August 1st)
  • South Carolina (August 1st-10th)
  • South Dakota (August 10th)
  • Tennessee (August 1st-20th)
  • Texas (August 1st-28th)
  • Utah (August 5th, 11th and 15th)
  • Vermont (August 1st)
  • Virgin Islands (August 1st)
  • Virginia (August 1st-7th)
  • Washington (August 1st-20th)
  • West Virginia (August 1st-9th)
  • Wisconsin (August 1st-15th)
  • Wyoming (August 1st-4th)
