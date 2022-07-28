Advertiser Disclosure
SNAP Schedule: Florida Food Stamp Payments for August 2022

Mother and son buying fruits at the municipal market stock photo
Renata Angerami / iStock.com

The Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic Self-Sufficiency is responsible for the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which distributes monthly benefits to SNAP accounts linked to EBT cards. SNAP provides support for low-income seniors, people with disabilities living on fixed incomes and other low-income households.

Your Florida SNAP EBT card can be used anywhere displaying the Quest logo, which includes most major grocery store chains, some retailers and participating farmers’ markets. Depending on your location, groceries may even be purchased using your EBT card and delivered to your home. Your benefits can be used to purchase most food items, plus seeds and plants that grow food for your household to eat. 

Fresh Access Bucks (FAB), an initiative of Feeding Florida, is a statewide nutrition incentive program that encourages Florida SNAP recipients to use their benefits at farmers’ markets, produce stands, CSAs, mobile markets and community grocery outlets. If you buy $1 worth of fresh food using your EBT card, you’ll receive $1 in Fresh Access Bucks.

There’s also the SUNCAP Program, which is a food assistance program for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients. If you already receive SNAP benefits, you may be automatically enrolled in the SUNCAP Program when you become eligible for SSI.

Make Your Money Work for You

Florida’s SNAP benefits are sent out between the 1st and the 28th of every month, based on the 9th and 8th digits of your Florida case number (read backward) after dropping the 10th digit. 

Here are Florida’s food assistance payment dates for August 2022:

Case number’s 9th and 8th digits are:Benefits available:
00-03August 1st
04-06August 2nd
07-10August 3rd
11-13August 4th
14-17August 5th
18-20August 6th
21-24August 7th
25-27August 8th
28-31August 9th
32-34August 10th
35-38August 11th
39-41August 12th
42-45August 13th
46-48August 14th
49-53August 15th
54-57August 16th
58-60August 17th
61-64August 18th
65-67August 19th
68-71August 20th
72-74August 21st
75-78August 22nd
79-81August 23rd
82-85August 24th
86-88August 25th
89-92August 26th
93-95August 27th
96-99August 28th

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

