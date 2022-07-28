SNAP Schedule: Florida Food Stamp Payments for August 2022
The Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic Self-Sufficiency is responsible for the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which distributes monthly benefits to SNAP accounts linked to EBT cards. SNAP provides support for low-income seniors, people with disabilities living on fixed incomes and other low-income households.
Your Florida SNAP EBT card can be used anywhere displaying the Quest logo, which includes most major grocery store chains, some retailers and participating farmers’ markets. Depending on your location, groceries may even be purchased using your EBT card and delivered to your home. Your benefits can be used to purchase most food items, plus seeds and plants that grow food for your household to eat.
Fresh Access Bucks (FAB), an initiative of Feeding Florida, is a statewide nutrition incentive program that encourages Florida SNAP recipients to use their benefits at farmers’ markets, produce stands, CSAs, mobile markets and community grocery outlets. If you buy $1 worth of fresh food using your EBT card, you’ll receive $1 in Fresh Access Bucks.
There’s also the SUNCAP Program, which is a food assistance program for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients. If you already receive SNAP benefits, you may be automatically enrolled in the SUNCAP Program when you become eligible for SSI.
Florida’s SNAP benefits are sent out between the 1st and the 28th of every month, based on the 9th and 8th digits of your Florida case number (read backward) after dropping the 10th digit.
Here are Florida’s food assistance payment dates for August 2022:
|Case number’s 9th and 8th digits are:
|Benefits available:
|00-03
|August 1st
|04-06
|August 2nd
|07-10
|August 3rd
|11-13
|August 4th
|14-17
|August 5th
|18-20
|August 6th
|21-24
|August 7th
|25-27
|August 8th
|28-31
|August 9th
|32-34
|August 10th
|35-38
|August 11th
|39-41
|August 12th
|42-45
|August 13th
|46-48
|August 14th
|49-53
|August 15th
|54-57
|August 16th
|58-60
|August 17th
|61-64
|August 18th
|65-67
|August 19th
|68-71
|August 20th
|72-74
|August 21st
|75-78
|August 22nd
|79-81
|August 23rd
|82-85
|August 24th
|86-88
|August 25th
|89-92
|August 26th
|93-95
|August 27th
|96-99
|August 28th
