Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

SNAP Schedule: When Illinois Link Card Payments Disburse in July 2022

Josephine Nesbit

By Josephine Nesbit

Beautiful mother and daughter looking at a box of cookies in bakery section of supermarket stock photo
Hispanolistic / iStock.com

SNAP helps low-income households across the U.S. purchase the food they need for good health. Illinois SNAP recipients can expect their benefit payments to be deposited monthly on the Illinois Link Card.

Stimulus Update: Will My State Receive Summer Pandemic Emergency Nutrition Benefits?
Explore: Where To Use SNAP Benefits This Summer

Link Cards are issued once approved for benefits from the Illinois Department of Human Services, which administers the state’s program. The Illinois Link Card is accepted at most grocery stores and some retailers.

Best Savings Accounts: Choose a high-interest savings account from our top banks with rates at 5X to 10X the national average and start saving today.

Eligibility for SNAP is based on household income and expenses and the number of people living/eating together. If you apply for benefits and are eligible, you will receive a notice of your eligibility from the IDHS staff at the Family Community Resource Center.

Illinois has also elected to participate in the Restaurant Meals Program, or RMP. RMP allows certain SNAP recipients who might not be able to prepare meals for themselves to purchase meals at participating restaurants. Illinois will be rolling out RMP to DeWitt County, Franklin County and select zip codes in Cook County (60619, 60620, 60628 and 60617) over a period of time.

Make Your Money Work for You

The date on which payments are deposited onto your Link Card depends on the last number of your case number. If you had a SNAP case that was converted from a legacy case, you will keep your legacy availability date of either the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 13th, 17th or 20th.

See: 15 States Where the Most People Rely on SNAP for Their Groceries
Find: Does Kroger Accept SNAP EBT Cards?

Benefits for new cases are deposited between the 1st and 10th of every month. The date you receive benefits depends on the last digit of the head of household’s individual identification number.

Cash Back Offer: Get cash back on groceries with a picture of your receipt. Sign up now and get a $20 welcome bonus.

Here is the July deposit schedule for new cases on the Link system:

IES Head of Household Individual Number Ending In:Newly Approved Case Benefit Availability Dates
1July 1st
2July 2nd
3July 3rd
4July 4th
5July 5th
6July 6th
7July 7th
8July 8th
9July 9th
0July 10th

Regular roll benefits are available by 3:00 a.m. on the same date every month, including holidays and weekends.

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of June 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.