SNAP Schedule: When Illinois Link Card Payments Disburse in July 2022

SNAP helps low-income households across the U.S. purchase the food they need for good health. Illinois SNAP recipients can expect their benefit payments to be deposited monthly on the Illinois Link Card.

Link Cards are issued once approved for benefits from the Illinois Department of Human Services, which administers the state’s program. The Illinois Link Card is accepted at most grocery stores and some retailers.

Eligibility for SNAP is based on household income and expenses and the number of people living/eating together. If you apply for benefits and are eligible, you will receive a notice of your eligibility from the IDHS staff at the Family Community Resource Center.

Illinois has also elected to participate in the Restaurant Meals Program, or RMP. RMP allows certain SNAP recipients who might not be able to prepare meals for themselves to purchase meals at participating restaurants. Illinois will be rolling out RMP to DeWitt County, Franklin County and select zip codes in Cook County (60619, 60620, 60628 and 60617) over a period of time.

The date on which payments are deposited onto your Link Card depends on the last number of your case number. If you had a SNAP case that was converted from a legacy case, you will keep your legacy availability date of either the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 13th, 17th or 20th.

Benefits for new cases are deposited between the 1st and 10th of every month. The date you receive benefits depends on the last digit of the head of household’s individual identification number.

Here is the July deposit schedule for new cases on the Link system:

IES Head of Household Individual Number Ending In: Newly Approved Case Benefit Availability Dates 1 July 1st 2 July 2nd 3 July 3rd 4 July 4th 5 July 5th 6 July 6th 7 July 7th 8 July 8th 9 July 9th 0 July 10th

Regular roll benefits are available by 3:00 a.m. on the same date every month, including holidays and weekends.

