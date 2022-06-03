SNAP Schedule: Indiana Hoosier Works EBT Payments Distribute Starting June 5

In Indiana, SNAP benefits are administered and operated by the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA), which is also responsible for ensuring federal regulations are maintained in each county. SNAP is distributed to accounts linked to Hoosier Works cards, the state’s version of the EBT card.

Hoosier Works cards can be used at any store that accepts food assistance. This typically includes most grocery stores and large retailers. You may use your SNAP benefits to purchase most food items, including seeds and plants to grow food. However, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins, supplements, nonfood items and foods that are hot at the point of sale are not eligible.

To qualify for SNAP in Indiana, your household must meet certain financial and non-financial requirements, such as work registration and cooperation with the IMPACT job training program. All members of the household must pass a gross income test (130% of the federal poverty level), except those with elderly or disabled members.

Indiana sends out SNAP benefits from the 5th to the 23rd of every month, based on the first letter of your last name. Here’s Indiana’s SNAP deposit schedule for June:

If first letter of last name starts with: Benefits are available: A or B June 5 C or D June 7 E, F, or G June 9 H or I June 11 J, K, or L June 13 M or N June 15 O, P, Q, or R June 17 S June 19 T, U, or V June 21 W, X, Y, or Z June 23

You can apply for Indiana SNAP online or manage your benefits through the FSSA Benefits Portal. You can also apply with your local Division of Family Resources office.

