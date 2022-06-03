Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

SNAP Schedule: Indiana Hoosier Works EBT Payments Distribute Starting June 5

Josephine Nesbit

By Josephine Nesbit

Shot of a young woman shopping for groceries in a supermarket stock photo
kupicoo / iStock.com

In Indiana, SNAP benefits are administered and operated by the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA), which is also responsible for ensuring federal regulations are maintained in each county. SNAP is distributed to accounts linked to Hoosier Works cards, the state’s version of the EBT card.

SNAP 2022: Is My State Giving Out Extra EBT Food Stamp Money in June?
SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?

Hoosier Works cards can be used at any store that accepts food assistance. This typically includes most grocery stores and large retailers. You may use your SNAP benefits to purchase most food items, including seeds and plants to grow food. However, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins, supplements, nonfood items and foods that are hot at the point of sale are not eligible.

Best Savings Accounts: Choose a high-interest savings account from our top banks with rates at 5X to 10X the national average and start saving today.

To qualify for SNAP in Indiana, your household must meet certain financial and non-financial requirements, such as work registration and cooperation with the IMPACT job training program. All members of the household must pass a gross income test (130% of the federal poverty level), except those with elderly or disabled members.

SNAP Guidance: What Is Pandemic EBT for Summer 2022 and Is My Child Eligible for Food Benefits?
Explore: Can You Use Your EBT Card/Food Stamps to Purchase Soda?

Make Your Money Work for You

Indiana sends out SNAP benefits from the 5th to the 23rd of every month, based on the first letter of your last name. Here’s Indiana’s SNAP deposit schedule for June:

If first letter of last name starts with:Benefits are available:
A or BJune 5
C or DJune 7
E, F, or GJune 9
H or IJune 11
J, K, or LJune 13
M or NJune 15
O, P, Q, or RJune 17
SJune 19
T, U, or VJune 21
W, X, Y, or ZJune 23

You can apply for Indiana SNAP online or manage your benefits through the FSSA Benefits Portal. You can also apply with your local Division of Family Resources office.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of May 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.