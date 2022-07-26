Advertiser Disclosure
SNAP Schedule: Louisiana Purchase Card EBT Payments Distribute Based on Social Security Number in August 2022

SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are deposited monthly into SNAP accounts, which are linked to Louisiana Purchase Cards.

You can also use your Louisiana Purchase Card to shop and pay for most food items in grocery stores (and at some retailers). You may also use your EBT card to purchase eligible foods online. At checkout, swipe your Louisiana Purchase Card through the point-of-sale machine and enter your PIN. If you receive SNAP and cash benefits, be sure to select the correct payment type after you swipe your card. 

If you’re a Louisiana resident — and you’re at least 60 years of age, and receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) — then you may qualify for the Louisiana Combined Application Project (LaCAP). LaCAP is a simplified version of SNAP and recipients are issued one of three standard monthly allotment amounts ($30, $82, or $170) via Louisiana Purchase Cards. Food assistance is only available through LaCAP or SNAP. If you receive benefits through LaCAP, you can switch to SNAP at any time.

Louisiana’s SNAP benefits are distributed between the 5th and the 23rd of each month. Elderly or disabled recipients will receive their benefits on the 1st through 4th of each month, while all other recipients will receive their SNAP benefits depending on the last two digits of their Social Security number. Benefits are accessible by 5:00 a.m. the morning after they are posted.

You can also check your SNAP benefit schedule on the LifeInCheck EBT mobile app. Go to “My Account,” then click “Benefits Schedule.”

Here’s the August 2022 schedule for your Louisiana Purchase Card:

SSN ends inBenefits available
0August 5
1August 7
2August 9
3August 11
4August 13
5August 15
6August 17
7August 19
8August 21
9August 23

