SNAP Schedule: Michigan Bridge Card Monthly Benefits Start Distributing June 3

kupicoo / iStock.com

Michigan’s SNAP is administered by the state’s Food Assistance program and overseen by the Department of Health and Human Services. Benefits are deposited onto Michigan Bridge Cards once per month and can be used at grocery stores and some large retailers and farmers markets. Look for the Quest logo or ask an employee before attempting to make a purchase using your card.

See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps

Find: Stimulus Updates To Know for Spring 2022

Your SNAP benefits can be used to purchase most food items, excluding foods that are hot at the point of sale. Your Michigan Bridge Card works just like a debit card, and any money left over from one month is carried over to the next month. However, food and cash benefits will be returned to the state and/or federal government if not used for a year.

The MDHHS will review your household’s expenses, assets and income to determine whether or not you’re eligible. If you’re approved for benefits, the amount of SNAP benefits you receive will depend on household size and countable income.

POLL: Have You Skipped Any of These Essential Expenses Due to Rising Prices?

If you want to check your SNAP eligibility in Michigan, you must fill out an application. You can use the MI Bridges online portal, located here, to apply for assistance, check your eligibility status and manage your account online. You can also apply with your local MDHHS office.

Make Your Money Work for You

Michigan sends out SNAP benefits from the 3rd to the 21st of every month, based on the last digit of your ID number. Here’s when to expect payments for June:

Last Digit of ID # Date Benefits Deposited 0 June 3 1 June 5 2 June 7 3 June 9 4 June 11 5 June 13 6 June 15 7 June 17 8 June 19 9 June 21

More From GOBankingRates