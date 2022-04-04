Mississippi SNAP Schedule: When Benefits Hit EBT Cards in April

SeventyFour / iStock.com

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, previously known as food stamps, is a nationwide federal program administered by individual state agencies. In the state of Mississippi, SNAP is administered by the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

SNAP provides monthly benefits to eligible low-income families and individuals. SNAP benefits are loaded onto an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card each month, which can be used just like a credit or debit card at the point of sale. In Mississippi, EBT cards can be used at any location that displays the Quest logo. Food may also be purchased at non-traditional stores, such as farmers markets, truck vendors and community support agencies approved by the Food and Nutrition Service.

Each state controls its own eligibility requirements for the SNAP program. Mississippi residents will need to work with the Mississippi Department of Human Services, Economic Assistance Office to determine whether they are eligible for benefits. To give you an idea of how eligibility is determined, you can use the SNAP pre-screening tool at access.ms.gov. If you qualify, you will be able to receive your SNAP benefits within 30 days of your dated application.

Unlike many other states, Mississippi does not distribute SNAP benefits on the first of the month. Benefits are sent out from the 4th to the 21st, based on the last two digits of your case number. Here is the Mississippi SNAP schedule for April 2022:

Case No. Ending In Date Benefits Received 00-04 April 4th 05-10 April 5th 11-16 April 6th 17-22 April 7th 23-28 April 8th 29-34 April 9th 35-40 April 10th 41-46 April 11th 47-52 April 12th 53-58 April 13th 59-64 April 14th 65-69 April 15th 70-74 April 16th 75-79 April 17th 80-84 April 18th 85-89 April 19th 90-94 April 20th 95-99 April 21st

