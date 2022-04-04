Mississippi SNAP Schedule: When Benefits Hit EBT Cards in April
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, previously known as food stamps, is a nationwide federal program administered by individual state agencies. In the state of Mississippi, SNAP is administered by the Mississippi Department of Human Services.
SNAP provides monthly benefits to eligible low-income families and individuals. SNAP benefits are loaded onto an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card each month, which can be used just like a credit or debit card at the point of sale. In Mississippi, EBT cards can be used at any location that displays the Quest logo. Food may also be purchased at non-traditional stores, such as farmers markets, truck vendors and community support agencies approved by the Food and Nutrition Service.
Each state controls its own eligibility requirements for the SNAP program. Mississippi residents will need to work with the Mississippi Department of Human Services, Economic Assistance Office to determine whether they are eligible for benefits. To give you an idea of how eligibility is determined, you can use the SNAP pre-screening tool at access.ms.gov. If you qualify, you will be able to receive your SNAP benefits within 30 days of your dated application.
Unlike many other states, Mississippi does not distribute SNAP benefits on the first of the month. Benefits are sent out from the 4th to the 21st, based on the last two digits of your case number. Here is the Mississippi SNAP schedule for April 2022:
|Case No. Ending In
|Date Benefits Received
|00-04
|April 4th
|05-10
|April 5th
|11-16
|April 6th
|17-22
|April 7th
|23-28
|April 8th
|29-34
|April 9th
|35-40
|April 10th
|41-46
|April 11th
|47-52
|April 12th
|53-58
|April 13th
|59-64
|April 14th
|65-69
|April 15th
|70-74
|April 16th
|75-79
|April 17th
|80-84
|April 18th
|85-89
|April 19th
|90-94
|April 20th
|95-99
|April 21st
