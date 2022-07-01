Advertiser Disclosure
SNAP Schedule: When to Expect North Carolina EBT Payments in July 2022

Josephine Nesbit

By Josephine Nesbit

Young woman looking at the produce section in a supermarket stock photo
Goodboy Picture Company / iStock.com

North Carolina’s SNAP (known as Food and Nutrition Services, or FNS) is administered by the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHSS), which provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households across the state. Benefits are issued monthly to SNAP accounts linked to North Carolina EBT cards.

EBT cards replaced paper food stamps and can be used at card reader machines at most major grocery stores and USDA-authorized retailers. Benefits can be used to purchase most food items, excluding hot food or food that is sold to be eaten in the store. After making a purchase, the store receipt shows the amount of benefits remaining in your SNAP account.

You may be eligible for SNAP if your household income falls below the gross income limits for your household size. You can apply for benefits through the ePASS online portal. You can also apply in person at your local county Department of Social Services (DSS) office, or fill out a paper application and drop it off — or mail it — to the DSS office.

SNAP benefits are deposited on the same day each month according to the last digit of your Social Security number, even if that day falls on the weekend or a holiday. Here is the July SNAP payment schedule in North Carolina.

If your SSN ends in:Your benefits will be available after 6 a.m. on the:
1July 3rd
2July 5th
3July 7th
4July 9th
5July 11th
6July 13th
7July 15th
8July 17th
9July 19th
0July 21st

The NCDHSS says that if you do not have a Social Security number, then benefits are paid out on the third day of each month.

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

