SNAP Schedule: When to Expect North Carolina EBT Payments in July 2022

North Carolina’s SNAP (known as Food and Nutrition Services, or FNS) is administered by the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHSS), which provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households across the state. Benefits are issued monthly to SNAP accounts linked to North Carolina EBT cards.

EBT cards replaced paper food stamps and can be used at card reader machines at most major grocery stores and USDA-authorized retailers. Benefits can be used to purchase most food items, excluding hot food or food that is sold to be eaten in the store. After making a purchase, the store receipt shows the amount of benefits remaining in your SNAP account.

You may be eligible for SNAP if your household income falls below the gross income limits for your household size. You can apply for benefits through the ePASS online portal. You can also apply in person at your local county Department of Social Services (DSS) office, or fill out a paper application and drop it off — or mail it — to the DSS office.

SNAP benefits are deposited on the same day each month according to the last digit of your Social Security number, even if that day falls on the weekend or a holiday. Here is the July SNAP payment schedule in North Carolina.

If your SSN ends in: Your benefits will be available after 6 a.m. on the: 1 July 3rd 2 July 5th 3 July 7th 4 July 9th 5 July 11th 6 July 13th 7 July 15th 8 July 17th 9 July 19th 0 July 21st

The NCDHSS says that if you do not have a Social Security number, then benefits are paid out on the third day of each month.

