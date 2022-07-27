Advertiser Disclosure
SNAP Schedule: North Carolina Food Stamp Benefits for August 2022

Josephine Nesbit

By Josephine Nesbit

Family Returning Home From Shopping stock photo
Orbon Alija / iStock.com

North Carolina’s SNAP, or Food and Nutrition Services (FNS), is administered by the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHSS). SNAP benefits are issued monthly to North Carolina EBT cards and provide food-purchasing assistance to low-income households across the state.

EBT cards can be used at card reader machines at most major grocery stores and USDA-authorized retailers. Benefits can be used to purchase most food items, excluding hot food or food that is sold to be eaten in the store. After making a purchase, the store receipt shows the amount of benefits remaining in your SNAP account.

You may be eligible for SNAP if your household income falls below the gross income limits for your household size. The maximum benefit amount for households receiving SNAP increased by 25% for the period of October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.

You can apply for benefits through the ePASS online portal, in person at your local county Department of Social Services office. You may also fill out a paper application and drop it off or mail it to the DSS office.

SNAP benefits are deposited on the same day each month according to the last digit of your Social Security number, even if that day is on the weekend or holiday. Here is the August SNAP payment schedule in North Carolina.

SSN ends in:Benefits available after 6 a.m. on:
1August 3rd
2August 5th
3August 7th
4August 9th
5August 11th
6August 13th
7August 15th
8August 17th
9August 19th
0August 21st

The NCDHSS states that if you do not have a Social Security number, then benefits are paid out on the third day of each month.

About the Author

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

