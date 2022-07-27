SNAP Schedule: North Carolina Food Stamp Benefits for August 2022

Orbon Alija / iStock.com

North Carolina’s SNAP, or Food and Nutrition Services (FNS), is administered by the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHSS). SNAP benefits are issued monthly to North Carolina EBT cards and provide food-purchasing assistance to low-income households across the state.

Food Stamps: Instacart Expands SNAP EBT Payments to 10 More States — Is Yours One of Them?

Learn: Walmart Accepts EBT/SNAP Food Stamps As Payment — What Are the Restrictions?

EBT cards can be used at card reader machines at most major grocery stores and USDA-authorized retailers. Benefits can be used to purchase most food items, excluding hot food or food that is sold to be eaten in the store. After making a purchase, the store receipt shows the amount of benefits remaining in your SNAP account.

You may be eligible for SNAP if your household income falls below the gross income limits for your household size. The maximum benefit amount for households receiving SNAP increased by 25% for the period of October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.

You can apply for benefits through the ePASS online portal, in person at your local county Department of Social Services office. You may also fill out a paper application and drop it off or mail it to the DSS office.

Make Your Money Work for You

Find: Can I Use My SNAP EBT Card to Buy Seeds and Plants to Grow My Own Food?

Social Security: You Can Apply for SNAP at the Same Time You Apply For SSI

SNAP benefits are deposited on the same day each month according to the last digit of your Social Security number, even if that day is on the weekend or holiday. Here is the August SNAP payment schedule in North Carolina.

SSN ends in: Benefits available after 6 a.m. on: 1 August 3rd 2 August 5th 3 August 7th 4 August 9th 5 August 11th 6 August 13th 7 August 15th 8 August 17th 9 August 19th 0 August 21st

The NCDHSS states that if you do not have a Social Security number, then benefits are paid out on the third day of each month.

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article: