Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

SNAP Schedule October 2022: Illinois Link Card Food Stamp Payments

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

A woman with a man and a child, choosing vegetables while shopping in a vegetable supermarket. stock photo
Artem Zakharov / iStock.com

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in Illinois are administered by the state’s Department of Human Services, which sets the schedule for when monthly SNAP payments are issued. Payment dates depend on a couple of factors, including when you began receiving benefits. That’s the case every month, including October 2022.

Food Stamps: States Extending SNAP Emergency Allotment Money Through October 2022
SNAP Benefits 2022: Beware of These Scams

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, benefits for new Illinois SNAP households are made between the 1st and the 10th of the month based on the last digit of the head of household’s individual ID number. Older cases keep their previous availability dates on the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 13th, 17th and 20th of the month.

Bonus Offer: Open a new Citi Priority Account by 1/9/23 and earn up to a $2,000 cash bonus after completing required activities.

SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, is a federal program that provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. Although it is part of the USDA, the program is administered at the state level. If you are approved for SNAP benefits, you will be sent a reloadable Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card and use it to pay for food. Benefits will be loaded onto it every month.

Make Your Money Work for You

Illinois residents approved for SNAP benefits will be issued an Illinois Link Card, which looks and works like a debit card. If you are eligible for cash and SNAP benefits, you will access both with the same card. Only one Illinois Link Card is issued per account. The card is accepted at most grocery stores and more than 9,000 retailers in the state.

You can use the Illinois Link Card to purchase the following food items:

  • Fruits and vegetables
  • Meat, poultry and fish
  • Dairy products
  • Breads and cereals
  • Snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages
  • Seeds and plants, which produce food for the household to eat.

Cash Back Offer: Get cash back on groceries with a picture of your receipt. Sign up now and get a $20 welcome bonus.

Also, because Illinois participates in the SNAP Restaurant Meals Program, you can buy hot food at participating restaurants.

Among the items you can’t buy with SNAP benefits are alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins, medicines, supplements, live animals, pet foods, cleaning supplies, paper products and cosmetics.

SNAP Guidance: Illinois Has Suspended Grocery Tax for a Year, But Some Items Not Covered
Learn: What Happened to Welfare and Food Stamps Under Each President

Make Your Money Work for You

Here is the October 2022 deposit schedule for new cases on the Illinois Link Card system:

IES Head of Household Individual Number Ending In:Newly Approved Case Benefit Availability Dates:
1Oct. 1
2Oct. 2
3Oct. 3
4Oct. 4
5Oct. 5
6Oct. 6
7Oct. 7
8Oct. 8
9Oct. 9
0Oct. 10

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

Make Your Money Work for You

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.
Learn More

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts for September 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.