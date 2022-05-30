SNAP Schedule: Social Security Number Determines When Louisiana Payments Distribute in June

SNAP provides food-purchasing assistance to supplement the food budget of low-income households. In Louisiana, SNAP benefits are administered by the Department of Children and Family Services and are deposited monthly into SNAP accounts, which are linked to Louisiana Purchase Cards.

To be eligible for SNAP, most Louisiana households must meet resource and gross and net income tests. However, households with those age 60 and over or a person who is receiving certain types of disability payments are exempt from the gross income test. The amount each household receives each month depends on household size and countable income.

Louisiana also has a simplified version of SNAP called the Louisiana Combined Application Project, or LaCAP. This program is available to residents who are at least 60 years of age and receive Supplemental Security Income. LaCAP recipients are issued one of three standard monthly allotment amounts — $30, $82 or $170 — via a Louisiana Purchase Card.

Food assistance is only available through LaCAP or SNAP. If you receive benefits through LaCAP, you can switch to SNAP at any time.

Louisiana’s SNAP benefits are distributed between the 1st and the 23rd of each month. Elderly or disabled recipients will receive their benefits on the 1st through 4th of each month while all other recipients will receive their SNAP benefits depending on the last digit of their Social Security number.

Here’s the June 2022 schedule for Louisiana SNAP:

SSN ends in Benefits available 0 June 5 1 June 7 2 June 9 3 June 11 4 June 13 5 June 15 6 June 17 7 June 19 8 June 21 9 June 23

