SNAP Schedule: Tennessee Food Stamp Program Benefits for June 2022

SNAP is a U.S. Department of Agriculture nutritional assistance initiative, one which offers food-purchasing assistance to eligible low-income households. In Tennessee, SNAP is administered by the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS).

SNAP accounts are linked to EBT cards, which are loaded monthly with your benefit amount during a set length of time called a certification period.

Tennessee residents may qualify for SNAP if they meet certain eligibility criteria. Residents must pass an income and resource test, plus additional requirements. The amount of benefits you receive depends on your household’s resources and living situation.

Most able-bodied residents between 16 and 59 years old must also register for work, participate in the Employment & Training Program if offered, accept offers of employment and cannot quit a job. 

College students can also receive SNAP benefits. However, they must be working an average of 20 hours per week, be enrolled in work-study, caring for young dependents or receiving Families First, the state’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.

The TDHS also provides replacement SNAP benefits through the Disaster Related Emergency Assistance program. D-SNAP is available to SNAP families who suffered losses due to severe weather which may have caused a power outage of 12 hours or more — or who lost food due to a household misfortune.

Benefits are sent out to Tennesee EBT cards from the 1st to the 20th of every month, based on the last two digits of your Social Security number. Here is the Tennessee SNAP schedule for June:

SSN ends inBenefits available
00-041st of the month
05-092nd of the month
10-143rd of the month
15-194th of the month
20-245th of the month
25-296th of the month
30-347th of the month
35-398th of the month
40-449th of the month
45-4910th of the month
50-5411th of the month
55-5912th of the month
60-6413th of the month
65-6914th of the month
70-7415th of the month
75-7916th of the month
80-8417th of the month
85-8918th of the month
90-9419th of the month
95-9920th of the month
Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

