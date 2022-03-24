Advertiser Disclosure
SNAP Usage: Does Wendy’s Accept SNAP EBT Food Stamps?

By Vance Cariaga

Along with McDonald’s and Burger King, Wendy’s makes up the Big Three of U.S. fast-food burger chains. The Ohio-based company has more than 7,000 restaurants worldwide that serve up its famous square burgers and Frosty milk shakes. Wendy’s fans who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can use their SNAP electronic benefits payment (EBT) cards at participating Wendy’s restaurants, though their choices are very limited.

Only select Wendy’s locations in a handful of California counties accept SNAP EBT cards for purchases, according to a 2021 Frugal Reality article. The Wendy’s website does not offer details on which of its locations accept SNAP EBT cards for payment.

SNAP is a federal program designed for families who need financial help buying food. Consumers used to pay with food stamps but now use reloadable EBT debit cards. Although SNAP is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the program itself is administered at the state level.

Under the SNAP Restaurant Meals Program (RMP), qualified SNAP recipients can purchase food at SNAP authorized restaurants using their EBT cards, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Participating restaurants must offer meals at discount prices. In some cases, the program lets recipients buy food in the deli sections of participating grocery stores. The idea is to help SNAP recipients get hot prepared foods at restaurants — something many are unable to do at grocery stores.

To participate in the RMP, a restaurant must be located in a state that has an RMP, get approval from the state and provide a signed agreement to the Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) — and be authorized by FNS to accept SNAP benefits.

As GOBankingRates previously reported, seven states have opted into the RMP. It is widely available in Arizona and California, while five other states — Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Rhode Island and Virginia — offer the program in select cities or counties.

As well, New York has passed a law that lets state social services agencies apply to the federal program.

To use your EBT card at Wendy’s, you must live in California and qualify for the CalFresh RMP per your state requirements. Wendy’s does not accept EBT cards for online, in-app delivery, or pickup orders placed via DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates, or Grubhub, according to Frugal Reality.

