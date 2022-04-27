SNAP Schedule: Texas Lone Star Card Benefits for May 2022

grinvalds / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission provides SNAP food benefits and temporary assistance for low-income families via the Texas Lone Star Card, the state’s version of the EBT card. The Lone Star Card acts like a normal debit card and can be swiped at card readers to pay for qualifying items at the grocery store.

See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps

Find: SNAP 2022 — Is My State Giving Out Extra Money in April?

SNAP benefits can be used to purchase food, seeds and plants to grow food. SNAP benefits cannot be used to pay for:

Tobacco

Alcoholic drinks

Things you can’t eat or drink

Food bills you owe

Hot foods or food ready for immediate consumption

To see if you’re eligible for SNAP benefits in Texas, visit YourTexasBenefits.com. If your application is approved, you will receive a Lone Star Card from your local HHSC benefit office or by mail within 30 days. You can check your Lone Star Card balance and view recent card activity through the HHSC online benefits portal.

Make Your Money Work for You

POLL: Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven?

SNAP benefits are deposited onto Lone Star Cards once per month. Benefits are sent out over 15 days, beginning on the 1st of the month. The date you receive your Texas SNAP food benefits is based on the last digit in your Eligibility Determination Group number.

Here’s the deposit schedule for Texas SNAP benefits on your Lone Star Card:

SNAP EDG # Ends In Benefits Available 0 May 1st 1 May 3rd 2 May 5th 3 May 6th 4 May 7th 5 May 9th 6 May 11th 7 May 12th 8 May 13th 9 May 15th

You can find your EDG number on the TF0001 form the HHSC sent you saying that you’re eligible for SNAP benefits. If you can’t find it, call 800-777-7328.

More From GOBankingRates