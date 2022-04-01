SNAP Schedule: West Virginia Mountain State Card Benefits for April 2022

The West Virginia Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides monthly benefits to eligible low-income families and individuals to purchase food via an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card. In West Virginia, SNAP is administered by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, or DHHR.

In West Virginia, the EBT card is also called the West Virginia Mountain State Card. This card can be used as a credit or debit card at a point of sale device to purchase qualifying food items at any participating store or farmers market.

Cash recipients may also use their West Virginia Mountain State Card at retailers for food purchases and get cash back with the purchase or withdraw funds from an ATM. There’s no charge to use the card to purchase food. At ATMs and/or point of sale machines with the “Quest” logo, the first three cash withdrawals each month are free. For each one after, a $1 fee is taken out of your WV WORKS account. Bank surcharges for using ATMs may also be taken from your account.

The amount of SNAP benefits is determined by household size and countable income after all deductions are applied, but households with an elderly or disabled person are given special consideration. West Virginia also has a higher asset limit and no gross income test. “Excess shelter/utility costs” can be deducted, as well as medical expenses over $35 per month.

West Virginia’s SNAP benefits are sent out over the first nine days of every month, based on the first letter of your last name. Cash benefits are sent out on the first day of every month.

Here is the SNAP schedule for April:

First letter of last name Benefits available B,X,Y, or Z April 1st C or F April 2nd H,N, or V April 3rd I,M,O, or U April 4th Q or S April 5th A or W April 6th J,K, or P April 7th D,E, or R April 8th G,L, or T April 9th

