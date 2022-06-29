SNAP Schedule: West Virginia Mountain State Card Benefits for July 2022

jetcityimage / Getty Images

Administered by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), SNAP in West Virginia is distributed monthly to Mountain State Cards, the state’s version of the EBT card. Formerly known as food stamps, SNAP supplements the food budgets of low-income households nationwide.

SNAP Guidance: What Is Pandemic EBT for Summer 2022 and Is My Child Eligible?

Find Out: 8 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $20 Per Hour

In West Virginia, SNAP eligibility is based on household size, income, assets, and some household expenses. Most people must pass a gross income test and net income test; however, certain deductions are applied to income. Your SNAP benefit amount is based on household size and countable income. Households with an elderly or disabled person are given special consideration.

POLL: Are You Concerned That Social Security Benefits Will Be Reduced During Your Lifetime?

Once approved for SNAP, the DHHR will send your Mountain State Card, which is linked to your SNAP account. The Mountain State Card works just like a credit or debit card and can be used to purchase SNAP-eligible food items at most grocery stores and some retail stores as well as participating farmer’s markets. Cash recipients can also use their SNAP benefits for food purchases and get cash back. Funds can also be withdrawn from an ATM with the “Quest” logo.

Make Your Money Work for You

SNAP benefits are deposited onto Mountain State Cards over the first nine days of every month, based on the first letter of your last name. Cash benefits are sent out on the first calendar day of every month. Deposits are typically made between midnight and 8:00 a.m. If funds do not show in your account, contact your worker or the DHHR Customer Service Center at 1-877-716-1212.

Read More: Where To Use SNAP Benefits This Summer

Discover: 11 Things You Should Never Buy at Walmart

Here’s when to expect July benefit deposits on your Mountain State Card.

Last name’s first letter is Benefits available B,X,Y, or Z July 1st C or F July 2nd H,N, or V July 3rd I,M,O, or U July 4th Q or S July 5th A or W July 6th J,K, or P July 7th D,E, or R July 8th G,L, or T July 9th

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates